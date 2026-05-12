LG webOS Transforms Home Entertainment with Effortless Content Discovery and Seamless Viewing Experience

The platform puts the user at the centre, creating a simple and intuitive path to great content

LG Electronics' webOS serves as a central entertainment hub, bringing together streaming services, live TV, and free channels in one place, designed to make content easier to find and enjoy.

A clean, intuitive interface reduces complexity, helping viewers navigate content smoothly and naturally without friction.

Personalized recommendations surface relevant content based on viewing habits, simplifying choices and reducing time spent searching.

DUBAI, UAE, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics continues to enhance home entertainment with webOS, a platform that seamlessly integrates streaming services, live TV, free channels and multiple of functionalities, including AI and voice control, all accessible on a single platform. Designed with the user experience at its core, webOS streamlines the viewing experience by organizing content across apps and services, helping viewers find and enjoy their favorite content more easily.

One Place for All Content

webOS is a one-stop entertainment destination, integrating streaming services, live TV, gaming, and LG Channels into a single, seamless experience. Users can access a wealth of free content on LG Channels without the need for downloads or subscriptions, significantly enhancing the ease of access. This streamlined approach reduces the steps required to find and enjoy content, allowing viewers to dive straight into their favorite shows and movies.

A Simpler Way to Navigate

The webOS interface emphasizes clarity and ease. The home screen keeps content prominently displayed and navigation straightforward, ensuring viewers spend less time sifting through menus and more time enjoying what they love. Every aspect of the interface is crafted with the viewing experience in mind, prioritizing user engagement over technical complexity.

Finding Content Without the Effort

By analysing viewing habits, webOS intelligently curates relevant content, making discovery faster and more intuitive. Instead of overwhelming users with choices, the platform simplifies decision-making, helping them find enjoyable content without the search feeling like a chore.

A Viewing Experience Built Around the User

Across its smart TV lineup, LG has designed webOS to embody a straightforward principle: technology should enhance the viewer's experience. The result is a platform that feels premium and refined while remaining incredibly easy to use. With webOS, the focus shifts back to the joy of watching, ensuring that the entertainment experience is as seamless and satisfying as possible, making it the ultimate content-first, user-centric solution in the smart TV landscape.

Enhanced Stadium-Scale Sports Viewing Experience with Real-Time Updates

The 2026 LG QNED evo TVs equipped with webOS 26 provides users exciting viewing experience with LG Sports Portal, real-time Sports Alert and more. These are designed to provide users an easy way to follow sport events, from the comfort of your home. The Sports Portal serves as a centralized hub for live sport content, scores, match schedules, and group rankings, allowing football fans all-in-one access to key information without switching apps or devices. The Sports Alert feature enabled via My Page allows users to receive notifications for selected teams and leagues, including score updates, match results, and upcoming games, while the AI Concierge card can also easily help discover key stats just via voice activation as part of the daily routine.

In a world where content is abundant, but navigation can be complex, LG webOS stands out as the solution that puts the viewer in control, enhancing enjoyment through simplicity and ease of access.

About webOS platform

The webOS platform has powered LG TVs for over a decade, earning acclaim for its user-friendly interface that allows for easy navigation and customization. With a growing ecosystem of global partners, webOS is set to drive LG's future growth across multiple devices and out-of-home experiences.

LG Channels, LG's exclusive free streaming service, offers a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, comedy, anime and more. With an always growing number of channels, owners of LG TVs, smart monitors or projectors can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels app. LG Channels is also available for Automotive and Hotel TV. For more news on webOS for Smart TV, visit www.lg.com

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