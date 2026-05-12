ZTE Corporation: ZTE Hosts 2026 Broadband User Congress in São Paulo, under the Theme "Monetize Your Intelligent Broadband"

SÃO PAULO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, successfully hosted its Broadband User Congress, themed "Monetize Your Intelligent Broadband". The event gathered over 300 executives from ISPs, operators, government, industry associations, and ecosystem partners across Latin America. Driven by network cost reduction, efficiency improvement and home service innovation, the congress presented comprehensive intelligent broadband monetization solutions for Latin America. These help operators and ISPs move beyond pipe-only models, boosting basic network ARPU, diversifying revenues and reshaping competitiveness.

Fang Hui, Senior Vice President of ZTE, stated: "With over 20 years of presence in Latin America, ZTE has delivered hundreds of landmark projects and served over 100 million users in Brazil. We will drive premium experiences through technological innovation, unlock growth potential through win-win partnerships, and empower industrial transformation with AI. Leveraging our full-stack 'Connectivity + Computing' capabilities, we are committed to building an open, intelligent digital ecosystem and co-creating new value with Latin American partners."

ZTE showcased innovative network operation concepts and upgraded portfolios, translating "Monetize Your Intelligent Broadband" into deployable and profitable practices.

For operator broadband network construction, ZTE is committed to building the best-in-class broadband network for every customer.

In access, ZTE's FTTx monetization solutions lower network deployment barriers via lightweight OLTs, adopt CEM+AI to enable precise quality analysis and targeted marketing, and expand into the B2B blue ocean market with AI all-optical campus and AI Interactive Flat Panel, balancing cost reduction, efficiency improvement and ARPU growth. The end-to-end intelligent ODN system ensures full-lifecycle network assurance.

In transport, ZTE launched a C+L full-band 1.6T OTN solution enhanced with AI. It delivers breakthroughs in single-wavelength rate, spectrum efficiency, and intelligent O&M, addressing scaling, cost reduction and agile service delivery. It also launched a single-slot 28.8 Tbps core router and high-performance 100GE/400GE aggregation routers, enabling operators to build next-generation IP networks that are ultra-broadband, green, secure, and intelligent, laying a foundation for broadband value upgrade.

In smart O&M, the AIOps platform significantly improves fault diagnosis efficiency. It reduces OPEX and drives evolution toward L4 autonomous networks.

For home broadband, ZTE leverages strong technology and continuous AI innovation to ensure optimal TCO.

In smart connectivity, AI Wi-Fi 7 serves as the core, leveraging advantages in specifications, coverage, control, hardware, software and supply chain to help operators optimize TCO and achieve precise selection.

In smart home value-added services, large-model capabilities empower AI O&M, AI cameras and AI Smart View, creating new home experiences integrating smart control, fitness, entertainment and security, shifting from basic connectivity to high-value services.

In smart operations, the SCP platform enables unified home device management with remote diagnostics, one-click optimization, stolen-device locking and targeted VAS marketing, reducing O&M costs, stabilizing revenue and building efficient systems for sustainable monetization.

ZTE empowers ISPs to increase revenue through lightweight deployment and converged efficiency.

Light PON enables fast, cost-effective network deployment, shortening time-to-market.

Light OTN features a 12.8T-in-2U high-density design with minimalist WebGUI management, supporting single-wavelength 1.6T, zero-touch deployment and plug-and-play, reducing costs and O&M complexity while ensuring optimal TCO.

Light IP Network provides end-to-end lightweight IP convergence from CPE to backbone, built on a unified open architecture, smooth product evolution and AI-powered minimalist O&M, enabling heterogeneous network integration and safeguarding ISP operations.

At the event, ZTE launched the new-generation TV 3.0 set-top box, marking a new phase in Brazil's digital TV upgrade. ZTE and MediaTek jointly introduced Wi-Fi 7 and 10G PON solutions for premium home and SMB scenarios, helping operators tap high-value users. Qualcomm and ZTE are collaborating on next-generation networking infrastructure for the AI Era, combining Qualcomm's AI-native Wi-Fi and FWA platforms with ZTE's access and networking leadership.

Lu Maoliang, President of ZTE Brazil, commented: "Brazil is a core strategic market for ZTE. With 25 years of localized operations in Latin America, we have served over 100 operators and ISPs, deployed more than 60,000 km of optical fiber, and reached over 30 million households. This congress precisely addresses local demands, delivering leading technologies and products while focusing on driving customers' sustainable commercial success."

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Email: ZTE.press.release@zte.com.cn

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