Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor") is pleased to report the positive results of its metallurgical program initiated in late 2025 with composite samples sourced from within and adjacent to the higher-grade Upper, Central, and Lower zones of Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit. (See Figure 1 below for an oblique view of the Goldstorm Deposit zones.) Overall, the metallurgical test work demonstrates that saleable gold and copper concentrates can be produced from all three zones, either individually or as a blended feed. The results also indicate that mineralization from each zone can be mined and processed concurrently or in separate campaigns, providing flexibility in mine planning. A preliminary economic assessment on placing the Goldstorm Deposit in production is targeted for completion in the third quarter of this year.

Goldstorm Deposit Metallurgical Program Results

The metallurgical program primarily focused on producing a sulphide gold concentrate from the Upper and Lower Zones, while also evaluating the potential to produce both a copper concentrate and a sulphide gold concentrate from the Central Zone. In addition, to test whether mineralization from the three zones could be mined concurrently and processed as a combined mill feed, a blended composite was prepared using equal proportions from each of the three zone composites. This composite was tested to produce both a copper concentrate and a sulphide gold concentrate.

The Upper and Lower Zones both produced saleable sulphide concentrates, achieving excellent gold recoveries. The Upper Zone concentrate recovered 86% of the gold at a grade of 26.1 g/t gold and a mass pull of 11.8%. The Lower Zone recovered 87% of the gold at a grade of 19.0 g/t gold with a mass pull of 14%. The concentrates from both zones also contain potential silver credits and exhibit sulphur grades in excess of 45%, further enhancing their marketability.

The Central Zone produced two saleable concentrates. The copper concentrate recovered 55.1% of the gold at a grade of 68.9 g/t, 68.7% of the silver at a grade of 664.0 g/t, and 85.5% of the copper at a grade of 28.9% with a mass pull of 0.9%. The sulphide concentrate recovered 27.0% of the gold at a grade of 10.0 g/t, 20.0% of the silver at a grade of 57.0 g/t, and 8.6% of the copper at a grade of 0.9% at a mass pull of 3.1%. Combined recoveries from the Central Zone were 82.1% for gold, 88.7% for silver, and 94.1% for copper at a mass pull of 4.0%.

The blended composite, comprising mineralization from all three zones, produced two saleable concentrates. The copper concentrate recovered 22.9% of the gold at a grade of 159.1 g/t, 24.9% of the silver at a grade of 617.8 g/t, and 59.6% of the copper at a grade of 30.4% with a mass pull of 0.4%. The sulphide concentrate recovered 57.4% of the gold at a grade of 18.3 g/t, 56.7% of the silver at a grade of 64.5 g/t, and 29.5% of the copper at a grade of 0.7% with a mass pull of 9.4%. Combined recoveries for the blended composite were 80.3% for gold, 81.6% for silver, and 89.1% for copper at a mass pull of 9.8%. Minor optimization will be required to reduce copper losses to the sulphide concentrate.

The results of the locked-cycle test work are set out in Table 1 for the Upper, Central and Lower Zone composites and for the blended composite.

Table 1: Locked-Cycle Test Results for Goldstorm Deposit Zones









Product



Mass

Pull

(%) Concentrate Grade Recoveries Gold

(Au)

(g/t) Silver

(Ag)

(g/t) Copper

(Cu)

(%)

Gold

(%)

Silver

(%)

Copper

(%) Upper Zone

Gold Concentrate(1) 11.8 26.1 43.5 0.5 86.3 85.1 90.4 Central Zone

Copper Concentrate 0.9 68.9 664.0 28.9 55.1 68.7 85.5 Central Zone

Gold Concentrate 3.1 10.0 57.0 0.9 27.0 20.0 8.6 Central Zone

Combined Concentrate(2) 4.0





82.1 88.7 94.1 Lower Zone

Gold Concentrate (3) 14.0 19.0 68.2 0.3 87.3 86.5 90.6 Blended Zones

Copper Concentrate 0.4 159.1 617.8 30.4 22.9 24.9 59.6 Blended Zones

Gold Concentrate 9.4 18.3 64.5 0.7 57.4 56.7 29.5 Blended Zones

Combined Concentrate(4) 9.8





80.3 81.6 89.1







Upper Zone - Calculated head grade 3.57 g/t gold, 6.03 g/t silver, 0.06% copper Central Zone - Calculated head grade 2.22 g/t gold, 17.2 g/t silver, 0.60% copper Lower Zone - Calculated head grade 3.06 g/t gold, 11.06 g/t silver, 0.04% copper Blended Zone - Calculated head grade 3.00 g/t gold, 10.69 g/t silver, 0.22% copper

Figure 1: Goldstorm Deposit by Zones, with Mineral Resources

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4494/297095_a99bd2ad44eb88d1_001full.jpg

See NI-43-101 Technical Report, Treaty Creek Project dated March 9, 2026

Goldstorm Deposit Metallurgical Program

The metallurgical test work program was designed for initial flowsheet development for producing saleable concentrates from the three zones of the Goldstorm Deposit.

For the Upper and Lower Zones, the flowsheet selected for locked-cycle testing comprised a primary target grind to 120 µm, followed by conventional sulphide flotation. This included a regrind of the rougher concentrate and two stages of cleaner flotation.

For the Central Zone and the blended composite, the selected flowsheet likewise commenced with a primary target grind to 120 µm, followed by an initial copper flotation stage. The resulting rougher copper concentrate was reground and treated through three stages of cleaner flotation. The copper flotation tailings were subsequently processed through a sulphide rougher stage, after which the rougher concentrate was reground and subjected to three stages of cleaner flotation.

Variability test work is underway to test the flowsheet on specific drill hole samples that were used to make up the composites for each of the zones. If required, additional blended composites will be tested based on the annual production schedule developed for the Preliminary Economic assessment.

Preliminary Economic Assessment

Fuse Advisors Inc. of Vancouver, British Columbia, is continuing to advance the preliminary economic assessment on placing the Goldstorm Deposit at Treaty Creek in production, which is targeted for completion in the third quarter of this year.

Qualified Persons

Renee Goold, P.Eng., Manager, Processing and Metallurgy, Fuse Advisors (part of SLR), is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Renee Goold has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

Ken McNaughton, M.A.Sc., P.Eng., Vice President, Development, Tudor Gold, is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, responsible for the PEA. Mr. McNaughton has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About Treaty Creek Project

Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit hosts Indicated Mineral Resources of 24.9 million ounces of gold, 148.7 million ounces of silver and 3.048 billion pounds of copper (912.3 million tonnes grading 0.85 g/t gold, 5.07 g/t silver and 0.15% copper) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 2.6 million ounces of gold, 7.2 million ounces of silver and 67.9 million pounds of copper (21.8 million tonnes grading 3.64 g/t gold, 10.22 g/t silver and 0.14% copper). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions, and a permit application has been filed for approval to construct an underground ramp for access to drill the high-grade gold SC-1 Zone. A Preliminary Economic Assessment on placing the Goldstorm Deposit in production as an underground mine is now underway.

In addition to the Goldstorm Deposit, Treaty Creek hosts other recent gold discoveries nearby: the CBS, Eureka and Perfectstorm zones. A 10,000-meter plus drill program is planned to commence in May targeting the further exploration of these zones.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913-hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which Tudor Gold has an 80% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine property to the southeast.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, results of negotiations, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals, the outcome of litigation and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

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Source: Tudor Gold Corp.