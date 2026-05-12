Chinese researchers developed an all-perovskite tandem solar cell using a non-contact laser polishing strategy that reduces surface defects and improves charge extraction in lead-tin perovskite films. The device achieved up to 29.80% tandem efficiency, with the bottom cell improving from 19.64% to 24.07% and showing strong operational stability under continuous illumination.Researchers at the Huazhong University of Science and Technology in China have developed an all-perovskite tandem solar cell using a non-contact laser polishing strategy that reportedly improves the surface morphology of perovskite ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...