AleaSoft Energy Forecasting's latest analysis finds the weekly average electricity price was above €100 ($117.45)/MWh in most major European markets last week, bar the Portuguese, French and Spanish markets. The weekly average electricity price increased across all major European markets last week, according to analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. When compared to the week prior, the Spanish consultancy noted an increase in the weekly average electricity price in the Belgian, British, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Nordic, Portuguese and Spanish markets. Weekly averages were above €100 ...

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