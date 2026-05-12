Copenhagen (ots) -The Democracy News Alliance (DNA), founded by leading international news agencies and coordinated by dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur, is taking part in the Copenhagen Democracy Summit for the first time this year. In the foyer of the Royal Playhouse in the Danish capital, a dpa team presents the DNA and its products today (Tuesday, May 12).These include-alongside planned joint training programs in the areas of verification and exposing disinformation in the AI era-the website www.democracy-news.org, which provides reporting on the topic of democracy/autocracy based on a system of more than 100 individual indicators; full access to the website is available only to DNA customers.In Copenhagen, DNA also conducted an interview with Anders Fogh Rasmussen, the former NATO Secretary General and former Danish Prime Minister. In it, he spoke, among other things, about his idea of forming an alliance of the 'Democracies-7' states, comprising the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea. According to this idea, these countries, as so-called middle powers, should cooperate closely on strategic and economic matters.Anders Fogh Rasmussen is the founder and chairman of the Alliance of Democracies Foundation, which hosts the Copenhagen Democracy Summit (https://copenhagendemocracysummit.com/2026). This year, 600 participants from 51 countries are expected to attend. The full interview with Anders Fogh Rasmussen is freely available here (http://www.presseportal.de/en/pm/174021/6273327).The Democracy News Alliance (DNA) is a joint project of Agence France-Presse (AFP, France), Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata (ANSA, Italy), The Canadian Press (CP, Canada), Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa, Germany), and PA Media (UK + Ireland). The Associated Press (AP, USA) is providing editorial support for the project.The DNA's services are specifically tailored to the informational needs of international organizations, NGOs, think-tanks, foundations, government agencies, and corporations. It enables decision-makers to recognise and analyse the progress of emerging democracies, as well as developments towards anti-democratic practices.About dpa:The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media groups, companies and organisations with editorial content. This includes texts, photos, videos, graphics, radio reports and other formats. As an internationally active agency, dpa reports in seven languages. Approximately 1,000 journalists work from around 140 locations in Germany and abroad. Around 170 German media companies are dpa shareholders. The central editorial office, headed by Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann, is located in Berlin. The executive board, headed by CEO Peter Kropsch, is based at the company's headquarters in Hamburg. The chairman of the supervisory board is Daniel Schöningh (Münchener Zeitungs-Verlag GmbH & Co. KG, Munich).At home and abroad, media with various editorial orientations place their trust in dpa's non-partisan, neutral and verified reporting. dpa works according to the principles laid down in its statutes: independent of world views, commercial enterprises or governments. dpa rejects financial contributions from government agencies, companies and private individuals. dpa only accepts project-related funding in a small number of selected cases and after careful consideration. A list of these projects can be found on our website. (https://www.dpa.com/en/about-dpa/independence)Pressekontakt:dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbHJens PetersenHead of Corporate CommunicationsPhone: +49 40 4113 32843Email: pressestelle@dpa.comOriginal-Content von: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuellOriginalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/8218/6273678