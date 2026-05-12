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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 11:10 Uhr
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Icomera Expands its Rail Connectivity Portfolio with the Launch of the XS1 Router

Icomera, a wholly owned subsidiary of Equans, today announced the launch of the XS1, a compact, connectivity-focused rail router designed for deployments where reliable onboard connectivity is the primary requirement.

Gothenburg, Sweden, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rail operators face increasingly diverse onboard Internet connectivity requirements, driven by differences in fleet types, vehicle architecture, space constraints, and operational priorities. To meet those needs, Icomera, a wholly owned subsidiary of Equans, today announced the launch of the XS1, a compact, connectivity-focused rail router designed for deployments where reliable onboard connectivity is the primary requirement.

Connectivity-first 5G rail router, ready for LEO satellite

The Icomera XS1 is built on Icomera's established X-series software architecture, already deployed at scale across live rail fleets worldwide, supporting large numbers of onboard systems and serving millions of passenger journeys every day. The XS1 brings together aggregated connectivity across 5G cellular, private trackside, and low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite networks into a single onboard service layer. This includes support for Starlink, where Icomera is an authorised reseller, alongside other satellite connectivity options.

Designed for simpler deployments and fleet modernisation

While high-performance onboard computing platforms play a vital role in many fleets, there are also deployments where simplicity, ease of installation, and right-sized capability matter most. The XS1 has been designed for these scenarios, offering operators a smaller and lighter rail-grade router that delivers secure, high-quality connectivity without unnecessary hardware complexity.

It is well suited to fleet modernisation projects and space-constrained vehicles such as metros, light rail, and regional trains, with a compact form factor that supports more modular and distributed onboard connectivity designs, enabling easier installation and retrofit, and dedicated migration designs to help simplify transitions from earlier-generation routers.

A complementary addition to Icomera's router portfolio

"The XS1 expands our portfolio of rail-specific connectivity products, complementing the flagship Icomera X7 router" explains Damien Convert, Chief Business Officer. "While the X7 combines high-performance connectivity with substantial built-in computer processing power and storage to support multiple, resource-intensive applications, the XS1 is optimised for deployments where reliable connectivity is the priority, and onboard computing plays a less central role".

Together, the two routers give operators greater flexibility to select the right technology for different vehicles, operating models, and needs, rather than forcing a one-size-fits-all approach across a fleet.

Proven operations at fleet scale

Like other Icomera products, the XS1 operates within the company's established People, Processes, and Tools model for managed rail connectivity. Dedicated service delivery teams, clearly defined operational processes, and purpose-built cloud tools combine engineering ingenuity with operational intelligence and long-term partnership. Together, they enable Icomera to deliver connectivity at scale - not only in trials, but across live passenger fleets - with predictable performance, structured lifecycle management from deployment through long-term support, and clearly defined service levels.

The XS1 is entering customer trials ahead of broader availability later in 2026.

---ENDS---

About Icomera

For over two decades, Icomera has been the world's leading provider of onboard connectivity solutions. We enable millions of passengers to connect every day with the fastest, most reliable and secure Internet connection currently available to a moving vehicle. Today our networks have the power to fully integrate tens of thousands of vehicles into the cloud, paving the way for a vibrant new world of smart, connected transportation. In the future, our network connectivity will empower a bold new generation of safer, more efficient and sustainable transport solutions. We aim to be the partner of choice for those on the smart, connected journey that lies ahead.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Equans, Icomera is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, operating across Europe and North America with key offices in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the United States and Canada. Icomera.com



About Equans and Equans France

Equans, a subsidiary of the Bouygues group, is a global leader in the energy and services sector.

In France, Equans France draws on its historic brands Ineo, Axima, and Bouygues Energies & Services and its strong local presence to support businesses, local authorities, and industries in meeting the challenges of the energy, industrial, and digital transitions.

With the ability to operate at every stage of projects' lifecycle, Equans France brings together 35,000 employees to design, install and supply tailor-made solutions that optimize clients' equipment and usage, enhancing infrastructure performance and energy efficiency. Its expertise spans electrical engineering, HVAC, refrigeration, fire safety, Facility Management, multi-technical maintenance, IT & Telecommunication, and digital solutions.

On a global scale, Equans operates in 20 countries, with 83,000 employees across 5 continents and a turnover of 18.72 billion euros in 2025. Following a similar dynamic, its subsidiary Equans France achieved a turnover of 7.2 billion euros in 2025 and operates in nearly 30 countries.

www.equans.fr | www.equans.com

Image: The Icomera XS1 Compact 5G Rail Router, LEO Satellite Ready (View Full Resolution)

Attachments

  • The Icomera XS1
  • Icomera XS1 Press Release


Paul Barnes Icomera paul.barnes@icomera.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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