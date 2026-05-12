The company will present how its Q-Flow software platform helps keep enterprise journeys connected across AI, digital, and human interactions.

Q-nomy, a provider of enterprise customer journey orchestration solutions, announced today that it will exhibit at GITEX AI Europe 2026, taking place June 30 July 1 at Messe Berlin, Germany. At the event, the company will showcase its evolving approach to orchestrating hybrid AI-human service journeys across enterprise environments.

As organizations increasingly adopt AI across customer-facing operations, Q-nomy believes the next challenge is no longer the individual interaction itself, but the orchestration of the complete journey surrounding it. While AI can improve responsiveness and automation at specific touchpoints, enterprise service environments still require structured coordination across scheduling, routing, queue management, digital engagement, and human service delivery.

At GITEX AI Europe, Q-nomy will showcase how its Q-Flow platform enables organizations to orchestrate these journeys across physical and digital channels within a unified operational model. The company will also present elements of its expanding direction around enterprise integrations, hybrid service environments, and AI-assisted orchestration capabilities planned for upcoming releases.

"Q-Flow is not just a standalone application it is a platform for building and orchestrating complex customer journeys across enterprise environments," said Eran Reuveni, VP Corporate Development at Q-nomy. "As organizations introduce new AI tools, communication channels, and operational systems, the challenge becomes connecting them into a structured and manageable flow. We see strong opportunity in collaborating with partners who want to take part in that ecosystem whether through integrations, complementary technologies, or joint enterprise solutions. GITEX AI Europe is an ideal place for those conversations."

Q-nomy's participation at GITEX AI Europe reflects the company's continued evolution from traditional service flow management toward full enterprise customer journey orchestration across digital, physical, and hybrid environments.

Visitors are welcome to meet the Q-nomy team at Hall 1.2, Stand H1.2-30.

About Q-nomy Inc.

For more than twenty years, Q-nomy has helped leading organizations orchestrate service interactions across physical locations, digital channels, and operational systems treating each customer journey as one complete flow from first interaction through completion and follow-up.

Powered by its Q-Flow platform, Q-nomy enables organizations to manage scheduling, queue management, routing, digital engagement, and hybrid AI-human service environments within a unified operational framework. Q-nomy's solutions support coordinated customer journeys across in-person, digital, video, and phone interactions while helping organizations maintain continuity, operational control, and service consistency at enterprise scale.

Q-nomy's software is used globally across industries including healthcare, government, financial services, telecom, retail, and education.

Additional Resources:

Q-nomy's Main Website https://www.qnomy.com

Follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/q-nomy-inc-/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260512803613/en/

Contacts:

Q-nomy Partners Events:

mark.neeman@qnomy.com