The latest round of Germany's PV tender scheme was largely oversubscibed. Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has allocated 2,295 MW of PV capacity in the nation's latest tender for utility-scale solar. It assigned the capacity across 268 bids. The new allocations exceed the capacity that the Bundesnetzagentur initially planned to hand out. The tender was oversubscribed, with 532 project proposals totaling 5.62 GW. The average price came in at €0.0494 ($0.0580)/kWh, with final prices ranging from €0.0399/kWh to €0.0510/kWh. From a regional perspective, the largest volume ...

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