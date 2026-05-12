Insurers tell pv magazine that severe convective storms (SCS) drove $60 billion in insured losses in 2025, a mounting toll that has become the primary force tightening capacity and raising prices across the solar energy insurance market.Severe convective storms accounted for at least 47% of global insured catastrophe losses in 2025, generating $60 billion in total losses, according to Gallagher Re's recently published "Improving Underwriting for Renewable Assets" report. SCS and hail have accounted for more than $200 billion, or 42%, of all insured losses in the United States since 2020, compared ...

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