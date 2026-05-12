Innoflight Delivers 1,193 Cyber-Secure Avionics Units for the Space Development Agency's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture Tranche 1 Program

Space Units Were Delivered for 170 Space Vehicles

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Innoflight, a pioneer in cyber-secure space avionics, today announced the successful delivery of all 1,193 units supporting the Space Development Agency (SDA) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA) Tranche 1 program, fulfilling commitments to all SDA prime contractors and Space Vehicle (SV) providers. SDA's PWSA Tranche 1 is a secure and low-latency mesh network of Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites designed to provide beyond-line-of-sight missile warning and tracking military data to our warfighters.

The total 1,193 reflects Innoflight's delivery of 1,042 flight units integrated across 170 space vehicles; plus 151 engineering development, approved development, and flight spare units to support ground testing and mission assurance activities.

The Tranche 1 program includes:

126 Tranche 1 Transport Layer (T1TL) SVs

32 Tranche 1 Tracking Layer (T1TRK) SVs

12 Tranche 1 Demonstration and Experimentation System (T1DES) SVs

"This milestone reflects the relentless dedication of our operations, quality, industrialization, engineering and program management teams," said Alex Warner, Director of Operations at Innoflight. "By applying lessons learned from earlier tranches, we continue to improve throughput and execution. As a result, Innoflight has already delivered approximately 65 percent of the required units for Tranche 2."

Innoflight, together with its partners, made significant investments in advanced manufacturing equipment, automated test systems, workforce expertise, and process optimization to meet the rigorous and volume production requirements of Tranche 1. As a direct result, Innoflight's production capacity exceeds 1,500 units annually, positioning the company to support future large-scale military, national security space and commercial constellations.

Subsystem Deliveries

Innoflight provided a broad portfolio of flight-proven bus and payload subsystems critical to mission success, including:

S-band Backup Telemetry, Tracking and Command (TT&C) Subsystem (Bus)

Point-to-point End Cryptographic Units (KI-103)

S-band Software-defined Compact Radios (SCR-104)

Networking & Data Routing Subsystem (Payload)

Mesh Network End Cryptographic Units (KI-492)

Networking Ethernet Switches (SWC-400XS)

Mission Networking Electronics, including Ethernet Switches and Internet Protocol (IP) / Multi-Protocol Label Switching (IP/MPLS) Routers (MNE-400)

Navigation Subsystem (Payload)

Mission Timing Electronics (MTE-100 / MTE-200)

BMC3: Battle Management, Command, Control, and Communications (Payload)

Mission Processing Electronics (MPE-400 / MPE-600)

Scaling Production for Military & National Security Space

Innoflight, through its strategic investments and manufacturing enhancements, along with its partners, is well-positioned to scale further in support of future SDA PWSA tranches and next-generation missile warning and tracking architectures. The advancements also position the company for emerging national defense initiatives, including the Golden Dome for America.

Learn more at innoflight.com.

About Innoflight

Innoflight is a leading space Non-traditional Defense Contractor (NDC) founded in 2004. Innoflight is AS9100D and ISO 9001 certified, and develops innovative, radiation tolerant by design, and integrated cyber secure space avionics solutions, suited for space vehicle buses and payloads. Innoflight's cutting-edge and mission-critical communications, networking, cyber security, processing, and integrated electronics solutions support the most advanced space missions. Innoflight's decades of engineering expertise and product flight heritage continue to revolutionize the space industry with unparalleled modular, high-performance, and low-Size Weight and Power (SWaP) hardware and software solutions operating in multiple orbits. Our customers include the U.S. government and allies, major defense prime contractors, satellite bus providers, and new space developers. Website: innoflight.com.

News Release Contact

Martha Castillo

Marketing

media@innoflight.com



SOURCE: Innoflight

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/innoflight-delivers-1-193-cyber-secure-avionics-units-for-the-space-developme-1165794