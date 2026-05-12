Encino, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - NETSOL Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) announced today that it will be participating in the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA May 18th and 19th, 2026.

NETSOL Technologies Inc. is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 12:00 PM. Presenters for NETSOL will include Erik Wagner, Chief Marketing Officer, Faizaan Ghauri, Chief Strategy Officer, Sardar Abubakr, Chief Financial Officer and Roger Almond, Chief Accounting Officer.

NETSOL Technologies provides AI-enabled solutions and services that help automotive and equipment OEMs, captive finance companies, dealerships and financial institutions sell, finance, lease and manage assets across the full customer lifecycle.

Event: LD Micro Invitational XVI

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM PDT

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Summary of LD Micro Invitational XVI

The 2026 LD Micro Invitational XVI will take place May 18th and 19th, 2026 at the Luxe Hotel Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Registration will begin at 5:30 PM PT on May 17th in conjunction with a welcome reception.

Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 18th, followed by panels and keynote speakers.

Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 19th, followed by the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty.

This two-day event will feature micro and small-cap companies across all sectors, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About NETSOL Technologies Inc.

Founded in 1996, NETSOL has built deep domain expertise at the intersection of asset finance, digital retail and enterprise-grade platform delivery. Our solutions are designed to integrate with partner ecosystems through secure, composable architectures that support scale, regulatory requirements and evolving customer expectations. Today, NETSOL supports customers in more than 30 countries, with teams operating across four continents. We help organizations streamline complex workflows, improve operational efficiency and deliver better customer experiences through embedded AI and automation - accelerating decisioning, reducing friction and enabling more consistent outcomes across channels. We work as a long-term partner to our customers, combining industry knowledge with technical rigor to deliver tailored implementations and measurable business impact. Our commitment to ethical business practices and sustainability guides how we build, deploy and support technology worldwide.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To register, please contact: registration@ldmicro.com.

Source: LD Micro