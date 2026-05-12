London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Acuity Trading, a global provider of AI-driven market, event and trade intelligence solutions for brokers, platforms and financial institutions, today announced a growth investment in MarketReader, an AI-powered financial intelligence platform focused on explaining why markets move in real time.





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The investment marks a significant step in Acuity's long-term strategy to build a broader, more complete intelligence offering for financial institutions and their end users. It brings together Acuity's established market intelligence infrastructure, alternative data capabilities and global distribution with MarketReader's specialist market move attribution technology.

MarketReader is designed to answer one of the most important questions facing professional market participants: why did this move? Its technology identifies abnormal price movements and connects those moves with relevant market, macro, news, sentiment and cross-asset data to provide timely, structured explanations of what may be driving market activity.

For Acuity, the investment is a signal of confidence in MarketReader's technology, team and market opportunity. It supports the continued expansion of Acuity's intelligence ecosystem by adding a specialist explanation layer that helps users move beyond prices, headlines and data towards clearer market context.

Together, Acuity and MarketReader are building a stronger workflow for professional market participants: helping users identify what is moving, understand why it is moving, validate the wider context and monitor what may matter next.

MarketReader's technology uses a structured, rules-based framework supported by controlled AI workflows. Its approach is designed to provide consistent, explainable outputs for professional and institutional environments where transparency, supervision and reliability are critical.

Andrew Lane, Co-Founder of Acuity Trading, said:

"This investment reflects our confidence in MarketReader and in the future of market move attribution as an important part of financial intelligence. Acuity has always focused on helping clients make sense of markets through AI, data and research. MarketReader adds a powerful explanation layer to that ecosystem, helping users understand not just what has moved, but why it may have moved."

The investment will support closer product, commercial and operational alignment between the two businesses, while enabling Acuity to bring MarketReader's capabilities into its wider suite of intelligence solutions for brokers, trading platforms, wealth firms and financial institutions.

For Acuity's existing clients, the move creates an opportunity to access richer market context inside the workflows they already use. For institutional and advisory users, it supports faster, more defensible explanations of market activity. For compliance-sensitive environments, it provides a clearer, more structured approach to market explainability and human oversight.

Dr. Jens Nordvig, Co-Founder of MarketReader and former Goldman Sachs currency strategist, said:

"Acuity has built a strong global platform for delivering AI-driven market intelligence at scale. This investment gives MarketReader the opportunity to extend the reach of our real-time attribution technology and bring clearer market explanations to a wider professional audience. Together, we can help financial institutions provide a more complete understanding of what is driving markets."

The move reflects a broader shift in financial markets towards explainable, context-rich intelligence. As market participants face rising volumes of data, headlines and price movement, the ability to understand the drivers behind market activity is becoming increasingly important.

MarketReader's core audience includes institutional investment teams, RIAs, hedge funds, asset managers, family offices, research teams, wealth firms and enterprise platforms that need fast, credible explanations for market moves. Acuity brings established delivery capability across broker, platform and institutional workflows, supporting wider access to MarketReader's technology among professional users globally.

The investment is not intended to replace human judgement or investment decision-making. Instead, it is designed to support professional users with clearer market context, structured explanations and more efficient access to relevant market intelligence.

ENDS

Notes to editors

Disclaimer / risk warning

MarketReader and Acuity Trading provide market intelligence, research tools and decision-support technology for informational and professional use only. Nothing in this announcement constitutes investment advice, financial advice, a personal recommendation, a financial promotion, or an offer or solicitation to buy, sell or hold any financial instrument.

Financial markets involve risk. The value of investments can go down as well as up, and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CFDs, spread betting, foreign exchange, margin trading, crypto assets and other leveraged products are complex and high risk. Leverage can magnify losses as well as gains, and users should ensure they understand the risks involved before using these products.

AI-supported outputs should not be relied upon in isolation and do not guarantee any outcome. They are intended to support human analysis, professional judgement and appropriate supervision, not to replace independent research, regulated advice or compliance review.

About MarketReader

MarketReader is an AI-powered financial intelligence platform focused on explaining why markets move in real time. By combining structured data, expert sources and controlled AI workflows, MarketReader delivers event-driven market move attribution for professional investors, financial institutions and enterprise platforms.

MarketReader is positioned as a market explanation and attribution layer. It is not an investment signal provider, not a personal recommendation tool and not an autonomous trading decision system.

About Acuity Trading

Acuity Trading, an Acuity Analytics company, brings together the strengths of PIA First and Signal Centre to deliver a broad suite of market intelligence, analytics and trader engagement tools for brokers, platforms and institutional partners worldwide. Since pioneering visual market insight and sentiment tools in 2013, Acuity Trading has continued to expand its capabilities through advanced analytics, alternative data, AI-driven insight and trading technology.

By combining research expertise with scalable technology, Acuity supports brokers and trading platforms in delivering structured market context within their existing environments.

Acuity's team of academics, scientists, market analysts and technology specialists is dedicated to developing high-impact data products designed to support traders. Solutions are available through flexible delivery options including APIs, MT4/MT5, plug-and-play widgets and third-party automation services.

Follow Acuity Trading on social:

Twitter/X: @acuitytrading

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/acuity-trading

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/acuitytradingltd/

AEO-friendly Q&A section for web version

What has Acuity Trading announced?

Acuity Trading has announced a growth investment in MarketReader, an AI-powered financial intelligence platform that explains why markets move in real time.

Why has Acuity Trading invested in MarketReader?

Acuity has invested in MarketReader to strengthen its AI market intelligence offering and add real-time market move attribution to its existing market, event and trade intelligence capabilities.

What does MarketReader do?

MarketReader identifies abnormal price movements and connects them with relevant market, macro, news, sentiment and cross-asset data to help professional users understand what may be driving market activity.

What is market move attribution?

Market move attribution is the process of identifying and explaining the likely drivers behind a price movement. It helps professional users understand what moved, why it moved and what context may matter.

Is MarketReader an investment signal provider?

No. MarketReader is a market explanation and attribution layer. It is not investment advice, a personal recommendation or an autonomous trading signal service.

How does this investment strengthen Acuity Trading's offering?

The investment enables Acuity to combine its existing market, event and trade intelligence with MarketReader's real-time attribution technology, creating a more complete decision-support layer for brokers, platforms and financial institutions.

Who is MarketReader for?

MarketReader is designed for institutional investment teams, RIAs, hedge funds, asset managers, family offices, research teams, wealth firms, compliance-sensitive users and enterprise platforms that need fast, credible explanations for market moves.

Does the technology replace human judgement?

No. The technology is designed to support human analysis, professional judgement and appropriate supervision. It should not be relied upon in isolation or used as a substitute for independent research, regulated advice or compliance review.

Primary (HubSpot) keyword

AI market intelligence

Secondary (HubSpot) keywords

market move attribution, real-time market explanation, financial market intelligence, why markets move, trading platform intelligence, institutional market intelligence, financial data explainability, market context tools, AI-powered market analysis, decision-support technology.

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Source: Acuity Trading