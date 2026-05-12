The automotive giant has formally unveiled Ford Energy, its new battery energy storage subsidiary, alongside initial details of its flagship grid-scale energy storage product.From ESS News What was first announced in December 2025 has now been formally unveiled. Ford Motor Company has officially launched Ford Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary focused on supplying US-assembled battery energy storage systems (BESS) for utilities, data centers, and large industrial and commercial customers across the United States. The move reflects Ford's strategy to repurpose underutilized electric vehicle battery ...

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