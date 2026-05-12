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PR Newswire
12.05.2026 12:24 Uhr
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NAVEE GOLF Unveils Smart Golf Ecosystem at Alwoodley Golf Club, Introducing a New Era of Intelligent Play

LEEDS, England, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVEE GOLF officially launched its product lineup and ecosystem vision at the prestigious Alwoodley Golf Club, marking a significant step forward in the evolution of golf through intelligent technology and connected innovation.

Set against one of the UK's most historic golf venues, the launch event brought together industry partners, media and golf enthusiasts to witness NAVEE GOLF's vision for the future of the game.

A New Chapter in the Evolution of Golf

Golf has always been a sport rooted in heritage, but increasingly shaped by innovation. At the NAVEE GOLF launch event, the company presented its vision of a new era - one defined by intelligent systems, seamless connectivity and AI-driven experiences.

"NAVEE GOLF is committed to making the game easier, smarter and more enjoyable," said Mr. Wentao Shi, Head of NAVEE GOLF. "Our focus is not just on innovation itself, but on delivering technologies that genuinely improve how people experience the game."

From Product to Ecosystem: Redefining the Golf Experience

At the heart of the launch was NAVEE GOLF's ambition to move beyond individual devices and build a fully connected golf ecosystem.

The company showcased how different product categories - from trolleys to wearable devices - can work together to enhance every stage of play, from course navigation to shot decision-making and performance tracking.

Introducing the NAVEE GOLF Product Lineup

At the launch, NAVEE GOLF presented a comprehensive smart golf ecosystem, designed to enhance every stage of the modern golfing experience - from on-course mobility to intelligent decision-making and off-course training.

The Birdie, Eagle and Par Series together form NAVEE GOLF's integrated trolley solution, combining intelligent mobility with AI-powered assistance. Featuring functions such as auto-follow, remote control and extended battery performance, the system enhances ease of movement on the course, while access to over 40,000 global course maps enables seamless navigation and smarter decision-making. With the addition of AI-driven interaction through vision, voice and gesture, and a focus on lightweight, portable design, the trolley lineup delivers a more intuitive and connected on-course experience.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Smart Golf

The launch concluded with a forward-looking perspective on NAVEE GOLF's long-term vision.

The company aims to build a fully integrated smart golf ecosystem, where devices such as trolleys, wearables, rangefinders and simulators work together seamlessly to support players across every aspect of the game.

This vision ultimately points towards a more intelligent, personalised and connected golf experience - one where technology enhances performance while preserving the essence of the sport.

About NAVEE GOLF

NAVEE GOLF is the dedicated golf innovation brand from NAVEE, focused on bringing intelligent mobility and connected technology into the golf environment.

Additional product launches are planned across three product lines throughout 2026. Images and more information are available in the NAVEE GOLF Press Kit.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2977797/2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/navee-golf-unveils-smart-golf-ecosystem-at-alwoodley-golf-club-introducing-a-new-era-of-intelligent-play-302769422.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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