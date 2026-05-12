The Chinese manufacturer said its novel TOPCon cell design enables partial replacement of silver with aluminum paste while maintaining TOPCon-level efficiency of over 27% and compatibility with existing production lines.Chinese PV manufacturer Jolywood has started mass production of TOPCon solar cells with low-silver content at its factory in Taiyuan, Shanxi province. Dubbed Nano Armor Metal Inter-Contact (Namic), the new cell architecture is designed to prevent aluminum diffusion into the silicon structure while maintaining vertical conductivity and limiting lateral conductivity. This enables ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...