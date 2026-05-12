The 136 MW Itimpi II solar plant is Zambia's largest operational solar project to date. Elsewhere in the country, an investment agreement has been signed to add 250 MW of solar to the 100 MW Nambala solar power plant.Zambian electricity generation company Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) has energized the 136 MW Itimpi II solar plant, billed as the country's largest operational solar asset to date. Located in Kitwe in northern Zambia, the $125.8 million project was funded by CEC's $200 million Green Bond. A statement published by the company says that by successfully utilizing the bond it ...

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