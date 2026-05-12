Scientists in Morocco have conceived an experimental-numerical model to quantify how fly ash soiling affects photovoltaic (PV) modules, capturing both optical losses and thermal effects. Their findings show that while dust layers can reduce panel temperature, fly ash significantly degrades efficiency in a non-linear way, highlighting the need for predictive models for real-world solar performance.A research team from Morocco has quantified the impact of fly ash accumulation on PV modules using a combined experimental and numerical approach. In coupling experimental validation with numerical modeling, ...

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