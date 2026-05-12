Fortem's TrueView R40 radar and other sensors will support real-time monitoring and post-flight review of aircraft operations during live demonstrations

Fortem Technologies, the global leader in airspace security, today announced it has been selected to provide airspace monitoring and compliance support for the Farnborough International Airshow, one of the world's premier aviation events.

Under the agreement, Fortem will deploy a suite of sensors including four TrueView R40 radars and electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) cameras to monitor aircraft activity during flight demonstrations. The R40, Fortem's most advanced radar system and the benchmark for high-performance airspace monitoring, is engineered to maintain a high-fidelity picture of airspace activity in dense, fast-moving environments.

Fortem will deliver the capability as a fully managed service, operating its systems on-site throughout the two-week event to provide continuous visibility into the airspace. By capturing detailed data on aircraft movements throughout the show, Fortem will allow event organizers to assess compliance with airspace safety guidelines and brief pilots on any violations following their flights.

"Farnborough brings together some of the most advanced aircraft and flight demonstrations in the world, all operating within a highly constrained airspace," said Jon Gruen, CEO of Fortem Technologies. "Our role is to provide clear, continuous visibility into that airspace so organizers can ensure demonstrations are conducted safely and in accordance with defined parameters."

The R40 is the latest addition to Fortem's TrueView family of radars, which underpin the company's broader airspace-security solution. Engineered for low SWaP-C operation small, low-power, and deployable at scale TrueView radars are designed to detect, track, and classify objects in complex, low-altitude airspace where conventional systems often struggle. Networked together, these sensors provide persistent, high-resolution visibility across the airspace.

This year's deployment builds on Fortem's prior work at Farnborough, which attracts thousands of attendees and features daily flight displays involving a wide range of aircraft. Maintaining strict adherence to flight envelopes and restricted zones is critical to ensuring the safety of participants and spectators alike.

About Fortem Technologies

Fortem Technologies is the global leader in airspace security, delivering advanced solutions that protect against today's autonomous aerial threats while ensuring the safety of tomorrow's advanced air mobility. Fortem's AI-powered SkyDome Family of Systems combines TrueView sensors, command-and-control software, and autonomous DroneHunter interceptors to defend military, government, and commercial operations worldwide from hostile or unauthorized drones. Fortem is the only company authorized to deploy a drone-on-drone kinetic interceptor in U.S. airspace, and its technology has been validated in operational deployments across Europe, the Middle East, and East Asia. Headquartered in Lindon, Utah, Fortem is privately held and backed by Lockheed Martin, DCVC, Toshiba, AE Industrial Partners, AIM13, Signia Venture Partners, and others. To learn more, visit https://fortemtech.com.

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