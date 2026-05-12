Today Eni's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2025 has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Annual Report on Form 20-F 2025 is published on Eni's website (eni.com) in the "Publications" section. Shareholders can request a hard copy of Eni's Annual Report on Form 20-F 2025, free of charge, by emailing a request to "segreteriasocietaria.azionisti@eni.com" or to "investor.relations@eni.com".

Eni

Società per Azioni Roma, Piazzale Enrico Mattei, 1

Share capital: €4,005,358,876 fully paid

Tax identification number 00484960588

Tel.: +39 0659821 Fax: +39 0659822141

This press release is also available on the Eni web site eni.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260512652325/en/

Contacts:

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ufficio.stampa@eni.com

segreteriasocietaria.azionisti@eni.com

investor.relations@eni.com

Web site: www.eni.com