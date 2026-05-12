Advanced Packaging for Food & Beverage Market worth $36.58 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Advanced Packaging for Food & Beverage Marketby Type (Modified Atmosphere Packaging, Active Packaging, Smart Packaging ), Material Type (Plastics, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Metal), Packaging Format, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031", The advanced packaging for food & beverage market is expected to reach USD 36.58 billion by 2031 from USD 27.61 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

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Advanced Packaging for Food & Beverage Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 27.61 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 36.58 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 5.8%

Advanced Packaging for Food & Beverage Market Trends & Insights:

The advanced packaging market for food & beverage is growing steadily, owing to rising consumption of packaged and processed foods across households, retail, and foodservice establishments. Urbanization and hectic lifestyles have increased demand for easy-to-consume food items, thereby increasing demand for packaging materials. Apart from this, there has been a growing focus on food safety, longer shelf life, and reduced food wastage, resulting in increased adoption of high-performance packaging solutions. Moreover, the development of the modern retail sector and the rapid growth of online platforms and food delivery services are increasing demand for durable packaging that keeps food safe during transportation and storage.

North America's advanced packaging for food & beverage market dominated, with a share of 37.4% in 2025.

By material type, the metal segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2026 to 2031, in terms of value.

By packaging format, the flexible packaging segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2026 to 2031, in terms of value.

By type, the modified atmosphere packaging segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.0% from 2026 to 2031, in terms of value.

By application, the food segment is expected to dominate the market, growing at the highest CAGR of 5.9%.

Amcor plc, Sealed Air, Mondi, Tetra Laval, and Huhtamaki were identified as Star players in the advanced packaging for food & beverage market, as they have focused on innovation and have broad industry coverage, and strong operational & financial strength.

PPC Flex Company Inc., Masterpack, Gruppo Fabbri, and Evertis, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs for their strong product portfolios and business strategies.

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The advanced packaging for food & beverage market is expected to grow strongly due to the rising demand for safer food, longer shelf life, and better product quality in both fresh and processed foods. Urbanization, population growth, and rising consumption of convenience and ready-to-eat foods are among the primary growth factors in the industry. Further, the tightening of food safety standards and sustainability considerations will drive innovation and adoption of new packaging technologies. Technologies such as modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), active packaging, and smart packaging enhance barrier qualities, freshness preservation, and real-time monitoring, while sustainable materials such as biodegradable polymers, multilayer films, and recyclable composites are increasingly prevalent. The expansion of food e-commerce is bolstering demand, with worldwide online food sales projected to increase from USD 181.10 billion in 2022 to USD 230.30 billion by 2027, and beverage sales to rise from USD 172.00 billion to USD 303.90 billion, according to the International Trade Administration. The increased sales of food and beverage products through online platforms will be another factor driving demand in the advanced packaging industry.

Active Packaging is expected to be the second-fastest-growing type during the forecast period.

Active Packaging is projected to be the second-fastest-growing type in the advanced packaging for food & beverage market during the forecast period, driven by rising demand for food safety, quality preservation, and extended shelf life. It uses oxygen scavengers, moisture regulators, and antimicrobial systems to maintain product freshness. Rising environmental concern over food waste, stringent food safety regulations, and heightened consumer awareness are driving the adoption of active packaging technologies.

Plastics is expected to be the second-fastest-growing material type during the forecast period.

Plastics are expected to be the second-fastest-growing material type in the advanced packaging for food & beverage market. The factors responsible include their low prices, lightweight nature, and adaptability to diverse packaging needs. Plastic packaging prevents food items from encountering moisture, air, and contaminants. It extends the shelf life of packaged products and helps protect them from bacteria and fungi. Rising consumption of pre-prepared foods is also driving the use of plastic packaging.

Rigid packaging is expected to be the second-fastest-growing packaging format during the forecast period.

Rigid packaging is anticipated to be the second-fastest-growing packaging format in the advanced packaging for food & beverage market over the projected period. The growth can be attributed to the robustness of rigid packaging formats, which offer better protection for products than flexible packaging formats. Moreover, the demand for beverages, dairy products, and processed foods is on the rise, which has fueled the use of rigid packaging. Further development of lightweight, rigid packaging formats and recyclable solutions is propelling growth in the segment.

Beverage is expected to be the second-fastest-growing application during the forecast period.

Beverage is expected to be the second-fastest-growing application in the advanced packaging for food & beverage market during the forecast period. Growth is fueled by the rising popularity of bottled water, soft drinks, fruit juices, milk-based beverages, and functional beverages. These factors are driven by the changing lifestyles and increasing convenience-oriented consumption behavior trends. The growing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and rapid development of organized retail and online delivery channels for beverages are driving demand. Improved packaging methods are increasingly used to ensure food safety and prolong shelf life. The increasing emphasis on sustainable packaging, lightweight materials, and enhanced convenience features is propelling innovation and adoption across the global beverage sector.

North America is expected to be the second-fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

North America is expected to be the second-fastest-growing region in the advanced packaging for food & beverage market during the forecast period. Growth is driven by robust demand for packaged and convenience foods, a sophisticated food-processing sector, and the swift adoption of modern packaging technology. The region is also subject to scrutiny by regulatory authorities such as the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), which enforce strict food safety, labelling, and packaging regulations. These regulations promote the adoption of high-barrier, traceable, and sustainable packaging alternatives. Besides, growing consumer awareness, the rise of online grocery shopping platforms, and extended shelf life are also contributing to the market's growth.

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Key Players

The report profiles key companies, including Amcor plc (Switzerland), Sealed Air (US), Mondi (UK), Tetra Laval (Switzerland), Huhtamaki (Finland), Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan), Crown (US), Constantia Flexibles (Austria), Graphic Packaging Holding Company (US), and Winpak LTD. (Canada).

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