CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Announces Launch of CBD Flavored Vapes

The FDA Authorizes Fruit-Flavored Vapes for Adults 21 and Up Nationwide. CBD Vapes Market size was valued at US$ 5.8 Billion in 2026, and is projected to reach US$ 20.9 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2026 to 2033.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCID:CBDL) CBD Life Sciences Inc. is proud to announce our latest product CBD Flavored Vapes that is Nicotine Free. Our CBD Vape flavors are Menthol, Berry, Tropical and Mint. Vaping CBD allows for quick absorption into the bloodstream, leading to faster effects compared to other consumption methods like edibles or oils. Users often report feeling the calming effects within minutes. The CBD Vapes will be available for purchase in the next two weeks.

Leadership Perspective: Positioning for Long-Term Growth

"CBD vapes are emerging as one of the most promising product opportunities in the CBD supplement industry," said Lisa Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of CBD Life Sciences Inc. "As ongoing research continues to highlight their potential, we are taking decisive steps to position CBDL as a leader in this growing market. Our commitment remains focused on expanding a strong CBD product ecosystem while creating lasting value for our shareholders."

Strategic Alignment with a High-Growth Industry

As the CBD market continues to grow at a rapid pace, CBD vapes are becoming a major point of differentiation for innovative companies. Their non-psychoactive properties, along with rising scientific interest and growing consumer awareness, are fueling increased demand across both retail markets and research-focused sectors.

CBDL believes its early entry and focused investment in CBD product development positions the Company to:

Capture first-mover advantage in an emerging CBD category

Expand market share across multiple product verticals

Strengthen brand authority in next-generation cannabinoid innovation

Drive long-term revenue growth and shareholder value

About CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL)

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC:CBDL) is a high-growth innovator in the cannabinoid and functional wellness sector, focused on developing and commercializing premium CBD and next-generation cannabinoid products. With a rapidly expanding product portfolio and increasing presence across major retail and e-commerce platforms-including Walmart Marketplace-the Company is executing on a strategy designed to capture significant market share in a multi-billion-dollar industry.Driven by innovation, strategic expansion, and a commitment to quality, CBDL is actively positioning itself at the forefront of emerging cannabinoid trends, including CBG and other high-potential compounds. As the Company continues to scale distribution and product offerings, it remains focused on accelerating revenue growth, strengthening brand recognition, and maximizing long-term shareholder value.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Lisa Nelson

CEO

cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

(480) 209-1720

SOURCE: CBD Life Sciences Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cbd-life-sciences-inc.-cbdl-announces-launch-of-cbd-flavored-vapes-1166042