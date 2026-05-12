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WKN: A3DMBV | ISIN: DK0061804770 | Ticker-Symbol: LDBA
Tradegate
12.05.26 | 13:41
5,880 Euro
+3,70 % +0,210
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
H LUNDBECK A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
H LUNDBECK A/S B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6555,68513:57
5,6655,69513:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 11:15 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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H. Lundbeck A/S: Lundbeck raises financial guidance for 2026

H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) raises financial guidance for the full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth at constant exchange rates (CER).

Lundbeck has increased its 2026 revenue outlook, primarily reflecting stronger expected full-year volumes for Vyepti ® in the U.S., anticipated delay of Abilify Maintena® generic entry in key markets outside US, and a stronger-than-expected start in the newly established partner markets. Lundbeck now expects R&D investments of approximately DKK 5.6 - 5.9 billion. The updated guidance at CER is outlined below:

Financial guidance for 2026Previous 2026 guidanceRevised 2026 guidance
Total revenue growth at CER5% to 8%7% to 9%
Adjusted EBITDA growth at CER4% to 12%8% to 14%

Additional information will be available in the company announcement: financial report for the period 1 January to 31 March 2026.

The above expectations to the revised 2026 outlook are based on assumptions including those described in the company announcement for the period 1 January 2026 to 31 March 2026 (Company announcement No. 791/2026) to be announced shortly.

This company announcement contains inside information and is disclosed in accordance with Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU, no. 596/2014).

Contacts

Jens HøyerAnders Crillesen
Vice President, Head of Investor RelationsHead of Media Relations, Corp. Communication
JSHR@lundbeck.com AECE@lundbeck.com
+45 30 83 45 01+45 29 79 12 86

Christian Raadmand Jensen
Senior Director, Investor Relations
CRJS@lundbeck.com
+45 30 83 37 04

About H. Lundbeck A/S

Lundbeck is a biopharmaceutical company focusing exclusively on brain health. With more than 70 years of experience in neuroscience, we are committed to improving the lives of people with neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Brain disorders affect a large part of the world's population, and the effects are felt throughout society. With the rapidly improving understanding of the biology of the brain, we hold ourselves accountable for advancing brain health by curiously exploring new opportunities for treatments.

As a focused innovator, we strive for our research and development programs to tackle some of the most complex neurological challenges. We develop transformative medicines targeting people for whom there are few or no treatments available, expanding into neuro-specialty and neuro-rare from our strong legacy within psychiatry and neurology.

We are committed to fighting stigma and we act to improve health equity. We strive to create long term value for our shareholders by making a positive contribution to patients, their families and society as a whole.

Lundbeck has more than 5,000 employees in more than 20 countries and our products are available in more than 80 countries. For additional information, we encourage you to visit our corporate site www.lundbeck.com and connect with us via LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

This corporate release contains forward-looking statements that provide our expectations or forecasts of future events such as new product introductions, product approvals and financial performance. Forward looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words like "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "project", "will be", "will continue", "will result", "could", "may", "might", or any variations of such words or other words with similar meanings. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this corporate release, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including development plans and objectives relating to our products), are forward looking statements.

Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Factors that may affect future results include, among others, interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, delay or failure of development projects, production or distribution problems, unexpected contract breaches or terminations, government-mandated or market-driven price decreases for Lundbeck's products, introduction of competing products, Lundbeck's ability to successfully market both new and existing products, exposure to product liability and other lawsuits, changes in reimbursement rules and governmental laws and related interpretation thereof, and unexpected growth in costs and expenses.

The forward-looking statements in this document and in oral presentations made on behalf of Lundbeck speak only as at the date of this document. Lundbeck does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements in this corporate release or oral presentations made on behalf of Lundbeck, nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date of the release, presentation or in relation to actual results, unless otherwise required by applicable law or applicable stock exchange regulations.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Ottiliavej 9, 2500 Valby, Denmark

+45 3630 1311

info@lundbeck.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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