The fire spread beneath the roof structure and required extensive manual dismantling of PV-integrated components before being fully extinguished. A firefighter was injured by electric shock during the blaze.A firefighter was injured by electric shock during operations at a single-family home fitted with photovoltaic roof tiles in the German city of Gütersloh. According to the fire department of Gütersloh, a city in Germany's western region of North Rhine-Westphalia, the fire broke out on Saturday at 1:21 p.m. When the first units arrived, flames had already spread beneath the roof structure. ...

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