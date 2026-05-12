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WKN: 1888 | ISIN: DEXXXXXXX122 | Ticker-Symbol: -
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Pharma
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BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
12.05.2026 13:06 Uhr
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Brainomix and Boehringer Ingelheim Advance Strategic Partnership in Pulmonary Fibrosis

  • The two companies are broadening their partnership, building on strong results seen in the initial phase which demonstrated e-Lung's potential to enable earlier diagnosis of progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF).
  • Findings from the REVISE-PPF study will be presented at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference in Orlando, May 15-20, 2026.
  • The next phase, PROGRESS-PPF, a prospective multicenter study, will focus on generating evidence of e-Lung's clinical impact at scale, with deployments of e-Lung planned at numerous sites across the US.

OXFORD, England and CHICAGO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix, a global leader and pioneer of AI-powered imaging tools in lung fibrosis and stroke, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim, the leading biopharmaceutical company providing therapeutic options for interstitial lung disease (ILD), to improve the care of patients with progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF).

Patients with Interstitial Lung Diseases (ILD) may progress to PPF, a condition marked by irreversible lung damage and increased risk of early mortality. Without treatment, patients may have a lifespan as short as five years1, yet many still endure long delays - often years - before receiving a diagnosis2. Early diagnosis and intervention can play a major role in a patient's prognosis, but determining which patients are eligible for treatment based on imaging remains challenging, even for experienced specialists.

Brainomix e-Lung is an FDA-cleared, AI-driven imaging software platform that automatically detects and quantifies abnormalities on thoracic CT scans, helping clinicians more easily identify changes, including subtle deterioration across multiple timepoints. Built on proprietary technology, e-Lung has been clinically validated to measure lung features associated with interstitial lung diseases (ILD).

Results from REVISE-PPF, a retrospective research study conducted with the University of Chicago, Weill Cornell Medical Center, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham, will be presented by Dr. Anna Podolanczuk (Weill-Cornell) at an ATS session on Sunday, May 17th. The study demonstrated that e-Lung was able to stratify patients at risk of PPF from a baseline CT and identified patients with radiologic evidence of PPF up to 28 months earlier than local clinical diagnoses.

This next phase of the Brainomix-Boehringer Ingelheim partnership aims to advance the work further, centered around a prospective, mixed-methods study, PROGRESS-PPF. Conducted across multiple sites in the US, it will generate both quantitative and qualitative real-world evidence to evaluate whether the routine use of e-Lung can support earlier clinical diagnosis of PPF, enabling treatment to begin sooner in the disease course, and, ultimately, support improved patient outcomes.

Dr. Michalis Papadakis, CEO and Co-Founder of Brainomix said: "We are excited to expand our strategic partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim, a recognized leader and innovator in this field, with whom we share a firm commitment to improving outcomes for people living with pulmonary fibrosis. The evidence generated to date for e-Lung is highly compelling, showing the technology has the potential to accelerate diagnosis by more than two years. This next phase will enable us to evaluate that potential at scale, providing robust real-world validation of what we expect could be a transformative advancement in the patient care pathway."

"Boehringer Ingelheim is proud to expand our partnership with Brainomix as part of our continued commitment to improving care for people living with pulmonary fibrosis," said Dr. Emmanuelle Clerisme-Beaty, Senior Vice President Medicine & Regulatory Affairs, Boehringer Ingelheim. "Progressive pulmonary fibrosis can be challenging to diagnose, and innovations that enhance our ability to detect disease have the potential to improve patient outcomes."

An Innovation Hub session at ATS, entitled "Advancing ILD Care: Real-World Impact of Brainomix e-Lung," will take place on Tuesday, May 19th, during which Prof. Peter George (Consultant Pulmonologist at the Royal Brompton Hospital, UK and Brainomix Senior Medical Director) will speak with Dr. Andy Limper (Mayo Clinic, Rochester) and Dr. Tathagat Narula (Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville) about their institution's experience with Brainomix e-Lung, where it has been incorporated into routine clinical practice.

Brainomix will be exhibiting the e-Lung technology at the ATS International Conference (booth #2250) from Sunday, May 17th to Tuesday, May 19th.

About Brainomix

Brainomix is a global pioneer in AI medical imaging, enabling precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke and lung fibrosis. Its flagship product, Brainomix 360 Stroke, is the world's first fully automated AI-imaging platform, designed for acute stroke assessment at all points of the patient pathway, facilitating more confident treatment and transfer decisions for patients in all hospitals, regardless of local resources or expertise. Brainomix 360 e-Lung technology applies AI-driven CT biomarkers to identify, monitor, and predict disease progression in pulmonary fibrosis. Founded as a spinout from the?University of?Oxford, Brainomix has offices in the UK,?Ireland?and the?USA, and operations in more than 20 countries.

To learn more about Brainomix and its technology visit www.brainomix.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contacts

At the company
Jeff Wyrtzen, Chief Marketing Officer
jwyrtzen@brainomix.com
T +44 (0)1865 582730

Media Enquiries
USA
Jordyn Temperato
LifeSci Communications
BrainomixMedia@lifescicomms.com

UK & Europe Media Enquiries
Sue Charles
Charles Consultants
sue@charles-consultants.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2976814/Physician__Lung_Image.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989193/5963053/Brainomix_Logo.jpg

1Khor YH et al. Patient characteristics and survival for progressive pulmonary fibrosis using different definitions. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2023 Jan.

2Rajan SK et al. Progressive pulmonary fibrosis: an expert group consensus statement. Eur Respir J. 2023 Mar.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brainomix-and-boehringer-ingelheim-advance-strategic-partnership-in-pulmonary-fibrosis-302768602.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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