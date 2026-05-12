Turnitin Announces Google Classroom Add-on to Promote Responsible AI Use in Schools

OAKLAND, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turnitin today announced a new integration with Google Workspace for Education, bringing Turnitin Feedback Studio features directly into Google Classroom. Available now, this new integration helps educators incorporate AI responsibly into written assessments, while building students' AI literacy, critical thinking, and writing skills. Educators gain visibility into students' writing process, and students learn to use AI thoughtfully, ethically, and transparently. This approach builds trust, supports fair grading, and keeps the focus on real learning.

This integration comes at an important time in education. Students are using AI to complete assignments: a 2026 study from HEPI found 94% of students are using generative AI on assessed work. Turnitin's own data reinforces this trend. From October 2025 to February 2026, approximately 15%1 of essay submissions to Turnitin products had greater than 80% AI-generated writing, up from an average of 3%2 in 2023. These findings highlight the urgent need for solutions that enable responsible AI use in the classroom.

"Integrity has always been at the heart of Turnitin, and the rise of generative AI brings new challenges to the development of critical thinking skills," said Chris Caren, CEO of Turnitin. "Joining forces with Google for Education is a huge step in giving educators what they need to manage this new reality. By integrating the complete Turnitin Feedback Studio solution directly into Google Classroom, we're making sure AI is used the right way, with simple, clear guardrails, so educators can focus on what they do best: helping every student develop the skills they need to succeed."

Turnitin's integration into Google Classroom is designed to meet the evolving needs of educational institutions. The integration allows instructors to seamlessly enable Turnitin integrity checks on Google Classroom assignments, share targeted feedback, and grade student work using Turnitin Feedback Studio. Instructors can also access new Turnitin assignment types, including the New Standard Assignment and Student Writing assignment (Turnitin Clarity*), which provides a composition space with an AI chat with guardrails and full visibility into the complete writing process for the educator.

This seamless integration allows teachers and students to maintain their existing workflows directly within Google Classroom. Furthermore, the integration allows automatic grade passback from Turnitin Feedback Studio to Google Classroom, alongside real-time student data synchronization. With a Turnitin Originality license, instructors can access features including AI writing indication, providing insights that support responsible student scholarship across the institution.

By giving instructors a single workflow for integrity checks, sharing personalized feedback, AI insights, and gaining transparency into the writing process, the educator experience is simplified, allowing them to focus on student outcomes.

To use the integration, institutions must hold a Google Workspace for Education Plus license to access Classroom add-ons. Following a closed beta phase, the integration is now available globally.

Educators and administrators attending ISTE 2026 in Orlando are invited to see a live demonstration of the integration at the Turnitin booth, #1158. Turnitin Clarity has earned the ISTE Seal designation for its commitment to excellence in education technology.

For more information, please visit the Turnitin listing on the Google Workspace Marketplace or visit www.turnitin.com/products/feedback-studio.

1 Turnitin found that an average of 14.8% of English language submissions to its latest version of the AI detection tool had 80% or more AI-generated writing between October 2025 and February 2026.

2 Between April and August 2023, Turnitin found an average of 3.3% of English language submissions to its original AI detection tool with 80% or more AI-generated writing.

*Separate license required for Turnitin Clarity.

Press Contact:

press@turnitin.com

About Turnitin

Turnitin stands with educators and institutions as champions of learning integrity who understand the enduring value of education in a rapidly changing world. As a global company with more than 16,000 customers in 185 countries and territories and more than 25 years of experience working closely with educators, Turnitin designs every product it builds to address timely needs in today's learning settings. From integrity solutions offering transparency in the writing process to delivering secure high-stakes and course assessments, Turnitin provides educators and researchers with the tools they need to navigate responsible use of AI in education and the learning experience. Learn more at turnitin.com.

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