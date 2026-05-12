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PR Newswire
12.05.2026 13:06 Uhr
136 Leser
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Frost & Sullivan and IFM Research Partner to Accelerate Vietnam's Next Phase of Economic Transformation

SINGAPORE and HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, a global growth advisory and analytics firm, today announced a strategic partnership with IFM Research Vietnam, a leading Vietnam-based market research and advisory firm, to deliver enhanced market intelligence, data-driven decision support and transformational strategies to government bodies, corporates, and investors operating in one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing economies.

Vietnam continues to emerge as one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic economies, underpinned by rapid industrialization, digital transformation, energy transition, infrastructure development, and growing consumer sophistication. Today, Vietnam is embarking on a new chapter of reform - often referred to as Doi Moi 2.0 - characterized by a stronger emphasis on productivity-led growth and private-sector development.

The partnership brings together Frost & Sullivan's global research, sector expertise, and consulting capabilities with IFM Research's deep local market understanding and on-the-ground research infrastructure garnered over the past three decades in Vietnam.

Together, the firms will support clients through market entry and expansion, policy and regulatory strategy, investment prioritization, and innovation-led growth planning - helping both public- and private-sector stakeholders navigate complexity and unlock sustainable growth opportunities.

"This partnership reflects our confidence in Vietnam's continued economic transformation and its importance as a strategic growth market in Southeast Asia," said Aroop Zutshi, Global President & Managing Partner, Frost & Sullivan. "By combining Frost & Sullivan's global perspectives and wide consulting capabilities with IFM Research's strong local insights, we are well positioned to support government bodies and enterprises in Vietnam as they address structural change, competitiveness, and sustainable growth."

Frost & Sullivan's proprietary Growth Pipeline approach enables organizations to identify emerging opportunities, align strategy with execution, and make informed investment decisions amid economic and technological disruption.

Ralf Matthaes, Managing Director of IFM Research Vietnam, said: "We are pleased to partner with Frost & Sullivan, whose global reputation and strategic frameworks are highly valued by decision-makers. This collaboration enhances our ability to support Vietnamese ministries, state-linked entities, investors and companies with globally benchmarked insights, while remaining firmly grounded in local market realities."

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Transformational Growth Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO's Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. For over 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has partnered with investors, corporate leaders, and governments to identify, prioritise, and execute transformational growth strategies.

Your Transformational Growth Journey Starts Here: Schedule Your Growth Pipeline Dialog

About IFM Research Vietnam

IFM Research Vietnam is a leading market research and advisory firm specializing in consumer insights, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis. Leveraging strong local expertise and advanced research platforms, IFM Research supports domestic and international organizations in understanding Vietnam's evolving markets, consumers, and competitive landscape.

Media Contacts:

Frost & Sullivan
Email: kristina.menzefricke@frost.com | Website: www.frost.com

IFM Research Vietnam
contact@ifmresearch.com
Website: www.ifmresearch.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/frost--sullivan-and-ifm-research-partner-to-accelerate-vietnams-next-phase-of-economic-transformation-302769390.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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