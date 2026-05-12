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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 13:10 Uhr
799 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Arcana Collective LLC: Arcana Collective Expands EU Market Reach with Pure Sativa Distribution Partnership

Provides EU cultivators and home growers access to the company's premium genetics through established seed bank platform

SHELTON, Wash., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcana Collective, LLC, the pioneering collaboration of legacy cannabis breeders and industry leaders, today announced a wholesale partnership with Pure Sativa, a leading EU seed bank. Arcana's premium genetics will be available through Pure Sativa's established e-commerce platform for its network of customers across Europe.

This partnership represents Arcana's most recent distribution expansion and its first dedicated push into the European market. In positioning the company's genetics within one of the EU's most recognized seed bank platforms, Arcana reaches a broader international audience of home growers and commercial cultivators. The company already maintains a direct-to-consumer online presence, offering seeds and slips through its own channels, as well as domestic wholesale relationships.

"Expanding into the European market is a natural next step for Arcana as we continue building distribution infrastructure around our genetics," said Andrew Berman, CEO and Co-Founder of Arcana Collective. "Pure Sativa has built a reputation on carrying only the most credible, quality-driven genetics in the market, and that alignment matters to us. We've built Arcana around preservation, intentional selection, and respect for genetic history. This partnership allows us to responsibly scale access to our genetics with a partner that shares those values."

Pure Sativa, based in Watford, UK, pointed to the depth and authenticity of Arcana's breeding program as a driving force behind the partnership.

"At Pure Sativa, we are selective by design. We only work with breeders whose genetics we believe in completely," said Amit Vora, Founder of Pure Sativa. "Arcana's team has been shaping cannabis genetics for decades, and the work coming out of Ghost Town reflects exactly the kind of intentional, preservation-focused breeding our customers seek. Bringing Arcana's seeds to our platform gives our community access to genetics that are both historically significant and built for real performance."

For more information on Arcana Collective, please visit www.arcana.net.

About Arcana Collective
Arcana Collective is a first-of-its-kind collaboration uniting respected OG cannabis breeders, cultivators and business executives. The Collective holds the IP to a variety of iconic foundational strains, which it leverages alongside a diverse array of popular cultivars to pave the way for future releases of unique cannabis genetics and offer a library of seeds, slips and tissue culture clones, as well as genetic licensing opportunities. To learn more, visit arcana.net.

Arcana Media Contact:
Mattio Communications
arcana@mattio.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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