HONG KONG, May 12, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Anytime Fitness (the 'Company'), a globally renowned 24-hour fitness chain, has seen strong growth across the Asia-Pacific region in recent years. Benefiting from a significant rise in public health awareness in the post-pandemic era, it has continued to accelerate its market expansion. In particular, Hong Kong, as a strategic growth market for the Company, is expected to reach the milestone of 50 clubs by the end of the year. A further 25 clubs have already secured funding, with potential to open an additional 30 to 40 clubs over the next few years. Meanwhile, the Company projects that its total number of clubs across the Asia-Pacific region will reach 2,500 to 3,000 over the next two to three years, underscoring its long-term commitment to and confidence in the regional market.A Truly Global Brand, Powered by Regional ExpertiseAnytime Fitness operates as a truly global brand, with a presence across 42 countries and territories on all seven continents, offering members seamless access to clubs worldwide. Unlike competitors that are merely international, Anytime Fitness delivers a globally connected fitness ecosystem, combining scale, consistency, and member-centric innovation.In Asia-Pacific, growth is led by Inspire Brands Asia ('IBA'), the master franchisee for Anytime Fitness across key markets including Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Malaysia. This structure enables strong regional execution while maintaining global brand standards.Community-Based Approach: Replicating Singapore's'Success'in'Hong KongThe core philosophy of Anytime Fitness is to bring fitness services into the community and provide a convenient, stress-free workout experience ' a model that has proven successful worldwide. Ryan Cheal, Group Chief Operating Officer of IBA, said: 'As a highly mature market in the region, we've sold around 200'franchises'and operate more than 160 clubs in Singapore. Its market penetration and consumer patterns have provided a clear blueprint for our'expansion in Hong Kong. With a similar market profile but a larger population base, Hong Kong offers substantial potential for community-based development.'We are confident that we can replicate the success achieved in Singapore, and expect that once Hong Kong surpasses the critical milestone of 50'clubs, network effects will drive even faster growth.'Franchising Drives Scalable Expansion'with End-to-End Support for PartnersIn terms of its operating model, Anytime Fitness operates a hybrid model of corporate-owned and franchised clubs. Currently, around 50% of clubs in Hong Kong are corporate-owned, enabling the brand to gain deep insights into the local market and provide more effective support to franchise partners. In contrast, the proportion of corporate-owned clubs in Singapore stands at around 20%. This structure ensures that the Company can maintain high service standards and brand consistency while expanding rapidly.The Company's franchise ecosystem offers end-to-end support, including:- Site selection and club development;- Equipment and operational setup;- Marketing and member acquisition;- Training and business coaching for franchise partners.This integrated approach ensures consistency in member experience while enabling rapid and sustainable expansion. At present, around 80% of new clubs are opened by existing franchisees. Investors from sectors such as retail and F&B are also increasingly shifting their investments towards the health industry, demonstrating the model's strong appeal and the market's recognition of its growth potential.Tech-Powered Member Experience: Building a Comprehensive Health EcosystemIn response to the trend of intelligent transformation,'Anytime Fitness'is actively leveraging technology to enhance service value. To enhance member experience, Anytime Fitness continues to invest in technology and personalised wellness solutions. Its next-generation member app integrates:- Personalised training plans;- Class and trainer bookings;- Recovery guidance and nutrition support.The ecosystem is further supported by tools such as Evolt, a body composition analysis system capable of measuring over 40 biometric indicators, giving members deeper insight into their health and fitness progress. Currently, the app's average daily member usage rate is around 30% to 35%, effectively strengthening user engagement and retention.Understanding the Hong Kong Member: Strength, Wellness, and LifestyleRecent member insights highlight evolving fitness priorities in Hong Kong:- 57% of members (3 in 5) prioritise strength training;- 16% (1 in 6) are driven by broader wellness goals, including mental health and overall lifestyle improvement.'These trends reflect a structural shift in consumer behaviour, where fitness is no longer discretionary, but an essential part of modern living.Focusing on 'Essential Health Needs' and 'Human-Centered Connection', with a Stable and Positive Industry OutlookDespite the complex macroeconomic environment, the Company remains optimistic about the outlook for the industry. Ryan noted that the fitness population is continuing to grow, with participation among seniors steadily increasing and health awareness rising. Consumer spending priorities are also undergoing a structural shift, with health and fitness having evolved from 'discretionary spending' to 'essential lifestyle'. Notably, younger demographics have shown a particularly strong willingness to invest in health, wellness, and longevity, providing the industry with resilience that transcends economic cycles.Looking ahead, Anytime Fitness will continue to innovate its products and services. It launched a new club design last month, enhancing the strength training and exercise recovery areas, and plans to further improve its nutrition guidance services next year. Ryan concluded, 'In this technology-driven era, the Company will continue to uphold the core value of 'human-centered connection', using convenient, friendly, and professional services to help more people establish consistent exercise habits and embrace a healthier lifestyle. We are confident in the Asia-Pacific and Hong Kong markets and believe that future growth will be even faster and more innovative.'About Anytime FitnessAnytime Fitness is the'largest and fastest-growing global fitness brands'in the world, averaging 300 new clubs per year while serving over 5 million members at nearly 6,000 clubs in 42 countries and territories on all seven continents. Open 24-hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness delivers personalized and affordable health and wellness training, coaching, nutrition, and recovery guidance for our members'in the club, in their homes, in their pockets, wherever they are and anytime they need it. All franchised clubs are individually owned and operated, and members have access to any Anytime Fitness club worldwide.For more information, please visit: https://www.anytimefitness.com/.Media Inquiries:Inspire Brand AsiaJerry Chow Email: Jerry.chow@inspirebrandsasia.comSource: Anytime FitnessCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . 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