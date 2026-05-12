HUYA Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game-related entertainment and services provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Total net revenues increased by 14.6% to RMB1,728.4 million (US$250.6 million) for the first quarter of 2026, from RMB1,508.6 million for the same period of 2025.

increased by 14.6% to RMB1,728.4 million (US$250.6 million) for the first quarter of 2026, from RMB1,508.6 million for the same period of 2025. Game-related services, advertising and other revenues increased by 69.4% to RMB627.4 million (US$91.0 million) for the first quarter of 2026, from RMB370.4 million for the same period of 2025.

increased by 69.4% to RMB627.4 million (US$91.0 million) for the first quarter of 2026, from RMB370.4 million for the same period of 2025. Operating loss narrowed to RMB28.8 million (US$4.2 million) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB59.6 million for the same period of 2025.

narrowed to RMB28.8 million (US$4.2 million) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB59.6 million for the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP [ 1] operating loss narrowed to RMB2.7 million (US$0.4 million) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB35.6 million for the same period of 2025.

narrowed to RMB2.7 million (US$0.4 million) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB35.6 million for the same period of 2025. Net loss attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB4.1 million (US$0.6 million) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with a net income attributable to HUYA Inc. of RMB0.9 million for the same period of 2025.

was RMB4.1 million (US$0.6 million) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with a net income attributable to HUYA Inc. of RMB0.9 million for the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB21.1 million (US$3.1 million) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB24.0 million for the same period of 2025.

Mr. Junhong Huang, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Huya, commented, "Huya continued to deliver solid results in the first quarter of 2026, underpinned by our ongoing transformation into a comprehensive game-related services provider. Total net revenues reached RMB1.73 billion, up 14.6% year-over-year, while game-related services, advertising, and other revenues grew 69.4% year-over-year to RMB627.4 million, representing a record 36.3% of total net revenues."

"Goose Goose Duck mobile continued to gain traction in the Chinese mainland, reaching as high as Top 5 on the local Apple App Store top-grossing games chart in April, demonstrating the game's promising monetization potential. Beyond game publishing, our broader game-related services also made meaningful progress. In-game item sales maintained rapid year-over-year growth, fueled by deeper collaborations with top-tier game titles, while our content-driven advertising services continued to attract leading game companies seeking integrated marketing solutions. With multiple new publishing titles in our pipeline, we are well-positioned to build on this momentum through disciplined execution," Mr. Huang concluded.

Mr. Raymond Peng Lei, Chief Financial Officer of Huya, added, "This quarter's steady top line growth and the continued improvement in both our revenue mix and operating performance underscore the earnings potential of our diversification efforts. The increased revenue contribution from businesses with higher gross margins led to a year-over-year and sequential gross margin expansion to 14.6% this quarter. Looking ahead, we remain focused on prudently pursuing growth opportunities while preserving earnings quality and delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total net revenues increased by 14.6% to RMB1,728.4 million (US$250.6 million) for the first quarter of 2026, from RMB1,508.6 million for the same period of 2025.

Live streaming revenues were RMB1,101.0 million (US$159.6 million) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB1,138.2 million for the same period of 2025, primarily reflecting the live streaming industry's current environment.

Game-related services, advertising and other revenues increased by 69.4% to RMB627.4 million (US$91.0 million) for the first quarter of 2026, from RMB370.4 million for the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by higher revenues from in-game item sales and advertising, mainly attributable to the Company's deepened and broadened collaboration with game companies.

Cost of revenues increased by 11.8% to RMB1,475.2 million (US$213.9 million) for the first quarter of 2026, from RMB1,320.1 million for the same period of 2025, primarily due to increased costs of in-game virtual items, as well as increased revenue sharing fees and content costs. Revenue sharing fees and content costs, a key component of cost of revenues, increased by 6.9% year-over-year to RMB1,234.7 million (US$179.0 million) for the first quarter of 2026, mainly reflecting higher revenues.

Gross profit increased by 34.3% to RMB253.2 million (US$36.7 million) for the first quarter of 2026, from RMB188.5 million for the same period of 2025. Gross margin was 14.6% for the first quarter of 2026, compared with 12.5% for the same period of 2025.

Research and development expenses increased by 1.7% to RMB131.7 million (US$19.1 million) for the first quarter of 2026, from RMB129.5 million for the same period of 2025.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 45.1% to RMB88.1 million (US$12.8 million) for the first quarter of 2026, from RMB60.7 million for the same period of 2025, primarily due to marketing and promotional efforts related to the launch of Goose Goose Duck mobile.

General and administrative expenses increased by 5.9% to RMB65.1 million (US$9.4 million) for the first quarter of 2026, from RMB61.4 million for the same period of 2025, primarily due to increased share-based compensation expenses.

Other income was RMB2.9 million (US$0.4 million) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB3.5 million for the same period of 2025, primarily due to lower government subsidies.

Operating loss narrowed to RMB28.8 million (US$4.2 million) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB59.6 million for the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP operating loss narrowed to RMB2.7 million (US$0.4 million) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB35.6 million for the same period of 2025.

Interest income was RMB30.3 million (US$4.4 million) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB64.9 million for the same period of 2025, primarily due to a lower time deposit balance, mainly reflecting the payment of special cash dividends.

Net loss attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB4.1 million (US$0.6 million) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with a net income attributable to HUYA Inc. of RMB0.9 million for the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB21.1 million (US$3.1 million) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB24.0 million for the same period of 2025.

Basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share ("ADS") were each RMB0.02 (US$0.00) for the first quarter of 2026. Basic and diluted net income per ADS were each RMB0.00 for the first quarter of 2025. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share of the Company.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were each RMB0.09 (US$0.01) for the first quarter of 2026. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were each RMB0.10 for the first quarter of 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and long-term deposits of RMB3,455.1 million (US$500.9 million), compared with RMB3,818.4 million as of December 31, 2025.

Earnings Webinar

The Company's management will host a Tencent Meeting Webinar at 6:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on May 12, 2026 (6:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on May 12, 2026), to review and discuss the Company's business and financial performance.

For participants who wish to join the webinar, please complete the online registration in advance using the links provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive an email with webinar access information, including meeting ID, meeting link, dial-in numbers, and a unique attendee ID to join the webinar.

Participant Online Registration:

Chinese Mainland[2]: https://meeting.tencent.com/dw/mXzxW3WQFgBW International: https://voovmeeting.com/dw/mXzxW3WQFgBW

A live webcast of the webinar will be accessible at https://ir.huya.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

[1] The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and impairment loss of investments, to the extent applicable. For more information, please refer to the section titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "HUYA Inc. Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [2] For the purpose of this announcement only, Chinese Mainland excludes the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, and Taiwan.

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game-related entertainment and services provider. Huya delivers dynamic live streaming and video content and a rich array of services spanning games, e-sports, and other interactive entertainment genres to a large, highly engaged community of game enthusiasts. Huya has cultivated a robust entertainment ecosystem powered by AI and other advanced technologies, serving users and partners across the gaming universe, including game companies, e-sports tournament organizers, broadcasters and talent agencies. Leveraging this strong foundation, Huya has also expanded into innovative game-related services, such as game distribution, in-game item sales, advertising and more. Huya continues to extend its footprint in China and abroad, meeting the evolving needs of gamers, content creators, and industry partners worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.huya.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except that the consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity, consolidated statements of cash flows, and the detailed notes have not been presented. Huya uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HUYA Inc., non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross profit is gross profit excluding share-based compensation expenses allocated in cost of revenues. Non-GAAP operating loss is operating loss excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HUYA Inc. is net income (loss) attributable to HUYA Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment loss of investments, and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, net of income taxes, to the extent applicable. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders is net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment loss of investments, and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, net of income taxes, to the extent applicable. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share and per ADS is non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and ADS used in the calculation of non-GAAP basic and diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share and per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the impact of (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, and (iii) amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions (net of income taxes), add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures represent useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses, and (ii) amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, and (iii) impairment loss of investments. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income (loss) for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider a non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "HUYA Inc. Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this announcement.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8980 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2026, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollar amounts referred to in this announcement could have been or could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Huya's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Huya may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huya's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huya's goals and strategies; Huya's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the live streaming industry and the game industry in mainland China and internationally; Huya's expectation regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; Huya's ability retain and grow its user reach, broadcasters, talent agencies, business partners for game-related services and advertisers; Huya's ability to expand its product and service offerings; competition in the live streaming industry and game industry; Huya's efforts in complying with applicable data privacy and security regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the economy in China and elsewhere generally; any regulatory developments in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to Huya; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huya's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Huya does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

HUYA Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-20-2290-7829

E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: [email protected]

HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





As of December 31,

As of March 31,



2025

2026

2026



RMB

RMB

US$













Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

692,663

360,398

52,247 Restricted cash and short-term deposits

12,031

31,537

4,572 Short-term deposits

3,125,760

2,874,686

416,742 Accounts receivable, net

238,569

339,951

49,283 Prepaid assets and amounts due from related

parties, net

290,747

371,368

53,837 Prepayments and other current assets, net

547,078

524,849

76,086













Total current assets

4,906,848

4,502,789

652,767













Non-current assets











Long-term deposits

-

220,000

31,893 Investments

296,165

329,409

47,754 Goodwill

453,498

446,440

64,720 Property and equipment, net

604,368

653,732

94,771 Intangible assets, net

127,633

116,683

16,915 Right-of-use assets, net

304,017

310,640

45,033 Prepayments and other non-current assets

8,843

9,503

1,378













Total non-current assets

1,794,524

2,086,407

302,464













Total assets

6,701,372

6,589,196

955,231













Liabilities and shareholders' equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

237,903

384,594

55,754 Advances from customers and deferred revenue

228,167

208,398

30,211 Income taxes payable

61,479

55,101

7,988 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

1,032,437

852,899

123,644 Amounts due to related parties

150,166

104,470

15,145 Lease liabilities due within one year

18,982

16,470

2,388 Dividends payable

-

214,655

31,118













Total current liabilities

1,729,134

1,836,587

266,248













Non-current liabilities











Lease liabilities

1,766

12,808

1,857 Deferred tax liabilities

18,932

18,059

2,618 Deferred revenue

31,824

32,780

4,752













Total non-current liabilities

52,522

63,647

9,227













Total liabilities

1,781,656

1,900,234

275,475

HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





As of December 31,

As of March 31,



2025

2026

2026



RMB

RMB

US$













Shareholders' equity











Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;

750,000,000 shares authorized as of December

31, 2025 and March 31, 2026, respectively;

73,146,779 and 79,404,675* shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and March

31, 2026, respectively)

54

58

8 Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;

200,000,000 shares authorized as of December

31, 2025 and March 31, 2026, respectively;

150,386,517 and 150,386,517 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and

March 31, 2026, respectively)

98

98

14 Treasury shares

(128,056)

(125,183)

(18,148) Additional paid-in capital

6,466,101

6,270,666

909,056 Statutory reserves

122,429

122,429

17,748 Accumulated deficit

(2,219,365)

(2,224,839)

(322,534) Accumulated other comprehensive income

678,455

645,733

93,612













Total shareholders' equity

4,919,716

4,688,962

679,756













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

6,701,372

6,589,196

955,231

* For the avoidance of doubt, the total outstanding ordinary shares include 5,655,480 Class A ordinary shares beneficially owned by participants

of HUYA Inc.'s share incentive plans.

HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2026





RMB

RMB

RMB

US$





















Net revenues

















Live streaming

1,138,151

1,145,950

1,100,993

159,610

Game-related services, advertising and other

revenues

370,434

592,525

627,393

90,953





















Total net revenues

1,508,585

1,738,475

1,728,386

250,563





















Cost of revenues(1)

(1,320,102)

(1,493,767)

(1,475,234)

(213,864)





















Gross profit

188,483

244,708

253,152

36,699





















Operating expenses(1)

















Research and development expenses

(129,525)

(123,054)

(131,709)

(19,094)

Sales and marketing expenses

(60,695)

(78,066)

(88,067)

(12,767)

General and administrative expenses

(61,445)

(125,958)

(65,092)

(9,436)





















Total operating expenses

(251,665)

(327,078)

(284,868)

(41,297)





















Other income, net

3,534

17,516

2,927

424





















Operating loss

(59,648)

(64,854)

(28,789)

(4,174)





















Interest income

64,916

32,144

30,327

4,396

Impairment loss of investments

-

(81,458)

-

-

Foreign currency exchange losses, net

(416)

(2,182)

(1,703)

(247)





















Income (loss) before income tax expenses

4,852

(116,350)

(165)

(25)





















Income tax expenses

(3,248)

(1,662)

(2,631)

(381)





















Income (loss) before (loss) gain in equity method

investments, net of income taxes

1,604

(118,012)

(2,796)

(406)





















(Loss) gain in equity method investments, net of

income taxes

(677)

429

(1,271)

(184)





















Net income (loss) attributable to HUYA Inc.

927

(117,583)

(4,067)

(590)





















Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary

shareholders

927

(117,583)

(4,067)

(590)



HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2026



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

















Net income (loss) per ADS*















-Basic

0.00

(0.51)

(0.02)

0.00 -Diluted

0.00

(0.51)

(0.02)

0.00 Net income (loss) per ordinary share















-Basic

0.00

(0.51)

(0.02)

0.00 -Diluted

0.00

(0.51)

(0.02)

0.00

















Weighted average number of ADS used in

calculating net income (loss) per ADS















-Basic

229,451,944

229,212,223

229,705,246

229,705,246 -Diluted

231,527,507

229,212,223

229,705,246

229,705,246

















* Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.

(1) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:





Three Months Ended





March 31, 2025

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2026





RMB

RMB

RMB

US$





















Cost of revenues

3,383

3,335

2,435

353

Research and development expenses

6,313

5,561

4,437

643

Sales and marketing expenses

320

214

211

31

General and administrative expenses

8,048

13,720

13,512

1,959



HUYA INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2026



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

















Gross profit

188,483

244,708

253,152

36,699 Share-based compensation expenses allocated

in cost of revenues

3,383

3,335

2,435

353

















Non-GAAP gross profit

191,866

248,043

255,587

37,052

















Operating loss

(59,648)

(64,854)

(28,789)

(4,174) Share-based compensation expenses

18,064

22,830

20,595

2,986 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions

5,996

5,915

5,466

792

















Non-GAAP operating loss

(35,588)

(36,109)

(2,728)

(396)

















Net income (loss) attributable to HUYA Inc.

927

(117,583)

(4,067)

(590) Impairment loss of investments

-

81,458

-

- Share-based compensation expenses

18,064

22,830

20,595

2,986 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions, net of income taxes

4,977

4,910

4,537

658

















Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable

to HUYA Inc.

23,968

(8,385)

21,065

3,054

















Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary

shareholders

927

(117,583)

(4,067)

(590) Impairment loss of investments

-

81,458

-

- Share-based compensation expenses

18,064

22,830

20,595

2,986 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions, net of income taxes

4,977

4,910

4,537

658

















Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable

to ordinary shareholders

23,968

(8,385)

21,065

3,054

















Non-GAAP net income (loss) per ordinary

share















-Basic

0.10

(0.04)

0.09

0.01 -Diluted

0.10

(0.04)

0.09

0.01

















Non-GAAP net income (loss) per ADS















-Basic

0.10

(0.04)

0.09

0.01 -Diluted

0.10

(0.04)

0.09

0.01

















Weighted average number of ADS used in

calculating Non-GAAP net income (loss)

per ADS















-Basic

229,451,944

229,212,223

229,705,246

229,705,246 -Diluted

231,527,507

229,212,223

233,646,621

233,646,621

SOURCE HUYA Inc.