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WKN: A1C9EU | ISIN: KYG398141013 | Ticker-Symbol: GBH
Tradegate
11.05.26 | 11:58
0,092 Euro
-8,00 % -0,008
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GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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0,0900,10414:06
0,0900,10414:07
PR Newswire
12.05.2026 11:44 Uhr
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Goodbaby International Holdings Limited: Goodbaby International Announces First Quarter Revenue Performance

Group Revenue Up 6.4% YoY In A Challenging Environment;
CYBEX Delivers Strong 12.9% Growth, Significantly Gaining Market Shares

HONG KONG, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodbaby International Holdings Limited ("Goodbaby International" or the "Company"; HKEX stock code: 1086, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a global leading juvenile products brand house, has announced its unaudited revenue performance for the three months ended 31 March 2026 (the "Period").

Key Revenue Highlights

  • Group revenue: HK$2,166.0 million, an increase of 6.4% from HK$2,034.9 million in the same period of 2025, continuing to consolidate its global leading position;
  • CYBEX: revenue HK$1,293.1 million, an increase of 12.9% based on strong business momentum, continuing to gain market shares across markets and categories;
  • Evenflo: revenue growth of 3.1%, supported by very strong growth in strollers and home goods;
  • gb: slight revenue decrease amid ongoing brand transformation focusing on core durables categories, with strong growth recorded in car seats;
  • Blue Chip: revenue declined against a high comparable base in the same period of 2025 resulting from front-loaded orders from customers.

Brand Performance Review

CYBEX
Achieved robust double-digit growth on a high base in a challenging environment, reinforcing its position as the global leading premium "technical - lifestyle" brand. CYBEX continued to significantly gain market shares across markets and categories, supported by strong business momentum;

Evenflo
Recorded revenue growth, mainly driven by very strong performance in strollers and home goods. Evenflo consolidated its leading position in the North American market as it stabilizes its business;

gb
Recorded a slight revenue decrease in line with business focus on core durables categories under business transformation; gb remained a top-tier consumer brand with strong recognition in the China market;

Blue Chip
Revenue declined from a high base in the same period of 2025 resulting from front-loaded orders. The Group continued to deliver efficient, high-quality and timely services to its Blue Chip customers.

Management Comment

Mr. Tongyou LIU, Executive Director and Group CEO of Goodbaby International, stated:

"Against a complex and uncertain macro environment, the Group delivered solid revenue performance in the first quarter, further consolidating our global leading position. We expect challenges to persist in the remainder of 2026, such as inflation, raw material cost increases, unfavorable foreign exchange fluctuations, negative consumer sentiment and logistics disruptions, caused by intensified geopolitical tensions. We will stay focused on our long-term strategy of globalization and operations of own brand portfolio, execute planned agenda prudently and leverage the advantages of our integrated platform that combines diversified manufacturing and operational services to support sustainable long-term growth."

About Goodbaby International Holdings Limited
Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. (stock code: 1086) is a world-leading juvenile products brand house. The Group serves millions of families around the world under own brand names through design, research and development, manufacture, marketing and sales of children's car safety seats, wheeled goods, apparel and home textile products, feeding, nursing and personal care products, cribs, ride-ons and other juvenile products.

For more information, please visit Goodbaby's corporate website: www.gbinternational.com.hk.

SOURCE Goodbaby International Holdings Limited

© 2026 PR Newswire
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