BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 12
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 11 May 2026 were:
247.07c Capital only USD (cents)
181.15p Capital only Sterling (pence)
253.87c Including current year income USD (cents)
186.14p Including current year income Sterling (pence)
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.