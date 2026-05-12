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PR Newswire
12.05.2026 13:00 Uhr
24 Leser
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Quest Analytics, L.L.C.: Quest Analytics Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Chris Lance as Chief Product Officer

Accomplished product leader to drive innovation, platform strategy, and AI-powered solutions for health plan clients

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Analytics® today announced the appointment of Chris Lance as Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this role, Lance will lead vision, strategy, and execution across the company's full product portfolio, driving innovation that helps health plans build, manage, model, and optimize high-performing provider networks.

Lance brings more than 20 years of experience leading product and technology organizations, with a proven track record of building scalable platforms and high-performing portfolios that deliver measurable value for payers and providers. He joins Quest Analytics following CPO roles at Edifecs, where he drove the company's transition to a cloud-first SaaS model, and at Avalon Healthcare Solutions. Earlier in his career, he held senior product leadership roles at Evolent Health and Change Healthcare.

"The pace of change in healthcare technology has never been greater, and health plans are under real pressure to integrate disparate workflows and technology systems for faster, better-aligned decision making," said Steve Levin, Chief Executive Officer, Quest Analytics. "Our clients need a partner who can help them take network management to that next level with confidence. Chris brings unique cross-domain payer technology experience and proven innovation skills, and we see the road ahead as a shared journey with our client community."

"What excites me most about Quest Analytics is the importance of the problems they solve and the trust their clients place in the insights their products deliver," said Chris Lance, CPO, Quest Analytics. "Provider network management frames access to care, quality of that care, and member satisfaction for millions of Americans. I'm looking forward to partnering with our clients to build the network management systems that meet tomorrow's healthcare demands."

Lance holds an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis and a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from Purdue University. He resides in Nashville, TN, with his wife, Danyell, and five senior rescue dogs.

About Quest Analytics
Quest Analytics delivers trusted provider network design and management solutions and services used by 400+ clients - including all the nation's largest health plans, 50% of the largest 100 health systems, 30+ state regulatory agencies, and CMS - to manage, model, and monitor 7K+ provider networks. Their platform processes 150B+ provider records monthly and supports 700K+ healthcare professionals from 360K+ locations in attesting their data. The company helps 90% of healthcare networks deliver differentiated member experiences, thereby improving access to quality care for 90% of Americans. Learn more at Quest Analytics.

SOURCE Quest Analytics, L.L.C.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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