Camtek Ltd.: Camtek Announces Results For The First Quarter Of 2026

Q1 revenues of $121.7 million; Expects over 25% revenue growth in 2H26 versus 1H26 based on strong order momentum

Q2 revenue guidance of $129-131 million

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

2026 First Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenues of $121.7 million, a slight year-over-year increase;

GAAP gross margin of 50.1% and non-GAAP gross margin of 51.0%;

GAAP operating income of $27.3 million and non-GAAP operating income of $31.1 million, representing operating margins of 22.4% and 25.5%, respectively; and

GAAP net income of $31.6 million and non-GAAP net income of $35.3 million; GAAP diluted EPS of $0.63 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.70.

Forward-Looking Expectations

Based on Camtek's backlog and pipeline, guidance for the second quarter is for revenues between $129 million and $131 million. Expects a significant increase in second half 2026 with revenues expected to grow by over 25% versus first half 2026 revenues.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "I'm pleased to share that we have experienced an unprecedented start to the year in terms of incoming orders. This exceptional demand has substantially improved our confidence regarding the results over the remainder of 2026 and provides us with a strong foundation as we already start to look ahead into 2027."

Continued Mr. Amit, "Camtek continues to invest heavily in innovation in advanced AI-based algorithms and software capabilities. Leveraging our dedicated AI expert team and our strategic collaboration with Visual Layer whose acquisition we recently closed, we have developed additional cutting-edge capabilities in detection, metrology, and classification. These new capabilities are already demonstrating breakthrough performance, and we believe will further strengthen our competitive edge."

Mr. Amit concluded, "Based on the strong market demand we have experienced, we expect a surge in revenues in the second half of 2026, with revenues expected to grow by over 25% compared with the first half."

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were $121.7 million. This compares to first quarter 2025 revenues of $118.6 million, representing a year-over-year growth of 2.5%.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $60.9 million (50.1% of revenues), similar to a gross profit of $60.6 million (51.0% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2025.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $61.9 million (51.0% of revenues), similar to a gross profit of $61.8 million (52.1% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2025.

Operating income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $27.3 million (22.4% of revenues), a decrease of 17% compared to an operating income of $32.7 million (27.6% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2025.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $31.1 million (25.5% of revenues), a decrease of 17% compared to $37.3 million (31.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2025.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $31.6 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, a decrease of 8% compared to net income of $34.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $35.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, a decrease of 9% compared to a non-GAAP net income of $38.7 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits, and marketable securities, as of March 31, 2026, were $849.7 million compared to $851.1 million as of December 31, 2025, and $522.6 million as of March 31, 2025. During the first quarter, the Company generated an operating cash flow of $3.1 million.

Conference Call

Camtek will host a video conference call/webinar today via Zoom, on May 12, 2026, at 09:00 ET (16:00 Israel time). Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO, and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate in the webinar, please register using the following link, which will provide access to the video call: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ny2_wROuSXmYAH3JpArfaA

For those wishing to listen via phone, following registration, the dial in link will be sent. For any problems in registering, please email Camtek's investor relations a few hours in advance of the call.

For those unable to participate, a recording will be available on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com within a few hours after the call.

A summary presentation of the quarterly results will also be available on Camtek's website.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Heterogeneous Integration, Memory and HBM, CMOS Image Sensors, Compound Semiconductors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industries' leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

With manufacturing facilities in Israel and Germany, and eight offices around the world, Camtek provides state-of-the-art solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on Camtek's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about its business and industry, all of which may change. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including our expectations and statements relating to our future earnings and guidance, the compound semiconductors market and our position in this market. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks related to the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East; the impact of disruptions to global shipment and supply chain, including but not limited to increased risk and disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, and broader impacts on energy and freight markets; the continued demand and future contribution of HBM and Chiplet applications and devices to the Company business resulting from, among other things, the field of AI surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations; formal or informal imposition by countries of new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations or sanctions, including but not limited to changes in U.S. trade policies, changes or uncertainty related to the U.S. government entity list and changes in the ability to sell products incorporating U.S originated technology, which can be made without prior notice, and our ability to effectively address such global trade issues and changes; risks related to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F as published on March 19, 2026, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; and (ii) acquisition related expenses and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release. The results reported in this press-release are preliminary unaudited results, and investors should be aware of possible discrepancies between these results and the audited results to be reported, due to various factors.

CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)







March 31, December 31,

2026 2025

U.S. Dollars Assets









Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 199,597 177,848 Short-term deposits 380,440 411,450 Marketable securities 90,224 78,862 Trade accounts receivable, net 131,743 90,829 Inventories 99,975 112,202 Other current assets 35,505 25,804





Total current assets 937,484 896,995











Marketable securities 179,488 182,941 Long-term inventory 16,764 15,569 Deferred tax asset, net 12,933 12,933 Other assets, net 1,572 1,881 Property, plant and equipment, net 55,857 55,090 Right of use assets, net 10,243 10,017 Intangible assets, net 9,374 10,062 Goodwill 74,345 74,345





Total non- current assets 360,576 362,838





Total assets 1,298,060 1,259,833





Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities



Trade accounts payable 34,305 33,676 Other current liabilities 77,964 73,749





Total current liabilities 112,269 107,425





Long-term liabilities



Deferred tax liabilities, net 819 1,261 Other long-term liabilities 14,633 14,311 Convertible notes 487,811 519,833 Total long-term liabilities 503,263 535,405





Total liabilities 615,532 642,830





Commitments and contingencies









Shareholders' equity



Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at March

31, 2026 and at December 31, 2025;



46,044,477 shares outstanding at March 31, 2026 and 45,828,133 at

December 31, 2025 180 178 Additional paid-in capital 267,735 231,892 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,678) 287 Retained earnings 418,189 386,544

684,426 618,901 Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of March 31, 2026 and December 31,

2025) (1,898) (1,898) Total shareholders' equity 682,528 617,003 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,298,060 1,259,833

CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Income (unaudited) (in thousands)

Three months ended

March 31, Year ended

December 31,

2026 2025 2025

U.S. dollars



Revenues 121,659 118,638 496,072 Cost of revenues 60,730 58,074 245,755







Gross profit 60,929 60,564 250,317







Operating expenses:





Research and development 14,323 10,362 48,345 Selling, general and administrative 19,340 17,502 73,769







Total operating expenses 33,663 27,864 122,114







Operating profit 27,266 32,700 128,203







Financial income, net 8,149 5,433 25,064 Other expenses - - (100,932)







Income before incomes taxes 35,415 38,133 52,335







Income tax expense (3,770) (3,822) (1,613)







Net income 31,645 34,311 50,722















Basic net earnings per share (in US dollars) 0.68 0.75 1.11















Diluted net earnings per share (in US dollars) 0.63 0.70 1.04







Weighted average number of





ordinary shares outstanding:













Basic 46,348 45,561 45,703







Diluted 51,471 49,286 49,970



CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries (In thousands, except share data)



Three months ended

March 31, Year ended

December 31,

2026 2025 2025

U.S. dollars U.S. dollars

Reported net income attributable to

Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis 31,645 34,311 50,722

Acquisition of FRT-related expenses (1) 489 650 2,801

Loss from extinguishment of Capital Notes (2) - - 88,682

Share-based compensation 3,122 3,710 16,819

Non-GAAP net income 35,256 38,671 159,024











Non -GAAP net income per share, diluted 0.70 0.79 3.26











Gross margin on GAAP basis 50.1 % 51.0 % 50.4 %

Reported gross profit on GAAP basis 60,929 60,564 250,317

Acquisition of FRT-related expenses (1) 610 610 2,895

Share-based compensation 452 584 2,806

Non-GAAP gross profit 61,991 61,758 51.6 %

Non- GAAP gross margin 51.0 % 52.1 % 256,018











Reported operating income attributable to

Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis 27,266 32,700 128,303

Acquisition of FRT-related expenses (1) 692 928 4,000

Share-based compensation 3,122 3,710 16,819

Non-GAAP operating income 31,080 37,338 149,122



(1) During the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $0.5 million, consisting of: (1) $0.6 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.1 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (3) $0.2 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $0.6 million, consisting of: (1) $0.6 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.3 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (3) $0.3 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $2.8 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $0.5 million. This amount is recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $2.4 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $1.1 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $1.2 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

(2) During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a loss of $88.7 million, consisting of: (1) $100.9 million from the extinguishment of Capital Notes recorded under the other expenses line item. (2) $12.3 million tax benefit recorded under the income tax benefit line item.

Camtek Ltd. P.O.Box 544, Ramat Gabriel Industrial Park Migdal Ha'Emek 23150, ISRAEL Tel: +972 (4) 604-8100 Fax: +972 (4) 644-0523 E-Mail: [email protected] Web site: http://www.camtek.com CAMTEK LTD. Moshe Eisenberg, CFO Tel: +972 4 604 8308 Mobile: +972 54 900 7100 [email protected] INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS EK Global Investor Relations Ehud Helft Tel: (US) 1 212 378 8040 [email protected]











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SOURCE Camtek Ltd.