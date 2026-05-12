Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR80) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has reached a Capacity Funding Agreement (CFA) with the Nisga'a Nation, as represented by Nis g a'a Lisims Government (NLG). This CFA provides the foundation for NLG and Scottie to advance the permitting review and begin negotiations towards an Impact Benefit Agreement (IBA) to support development of the Scottie Gold Mine Project (the "Project"). As defined in the Nis g a'a Final Agreement, the project lies within the Nass Area with part of the access road located in the Nass Wildlife Area.

The CFA provides funding to the Nisga'a Nation to support its technical review of the permitting process through independent consultants, as well as cover the legal costs related to negotiating an IBA. The IBA will be a formal agreement between Scottie and NLG that addresses potential impacts from the Project to Nisga'a Treaty rights and interests and defines how the Nisga'a Nation will participate in and share in the Project's benefits. This agreement is expected to support a more efficient provincial permitting process, recognizing the Crown's duty to ensure meaningful consultation with and mitigation to potential impacts to Indigenous Peoples when issuing permits.

Scottie has been formally engaged with NLG on the project since Q2 of 2025, with significant progress made over that time. In connection with working toward completing an assessment under paragraphs 8(e) and 8(f) of Chapter 10 of the Nisga'a Final Agreement, the parties have recently agreed on an initial "Interaction Matrix" ("the Matrix"), which identifies potential positive and negative interactions between the Project and the Nis g a'a Nation, based on the current project plan and experience with similar projects. The Matrix will guide the scope of environmental and socio-economic assessments required for the Scottie Gold Mine Project permit application and will help inform the design of the 2026 environmental baseline data collection program.

Eva Clayton, President of Nis g a'a Lisims Government stated, "The Capacity Funding Agreement is an important step in facilitating NLG's continued engagement with Scottie Resources in respect of the Scottie Gold Mine Project, and particularly in the assessment of the Project required under Chapter 10 of the of the Nis g a'a Final Agreement. We look forward to continuing this work as the parties move toward negotiation of an Impact Benefit Agreement."

"Entering into the Capacity Funding Agreement and advancing the Interaction Matrix represent important milestones achieved in our engagement with the Nis g a'a Nation," said Thomas Mumford, President & CEO. "We value the strong working relationship we have built with the NLG and look forward to continuing this collaboration as we progress towards an IBA."

QUALIFIED PERSON

Dr. Thomas Mumford, P.Geo., President of the Company, is non-independent and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie Resources holds 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property, which includes the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Georgia Project, host to the past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria, Sulu, and Tide North properties. In total, Scottie controls approximately 58,500 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims within the Stewart Mining Camp in British Columbia's Golden Triangle-one of the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Scottie's current resource estimate on the Scottie Gold Mine Project includes a total of 703,000 gold ounces at an average grade of 6.1 g/t (Inferred category) in 3.6 million tonnes, highlighting the development potential for a significant near-surface, high-grade deposit. The Company's strategy is to continue expanding this resource and to define additional mineralization around past-producing mines through systematic drilling and surface exploration.

The Company has recently completed a PEA for the Scottie Gold Mine. The PEA outlines a robust Direct-Ship Ore (DSO) development scenario with strong economics and significant upside through a potential toll-milling option utilizing excess capacity at the nearby Premier mill. The base case DSO project delivers an after-tax NPV(5%) of $215.8-$668.3 million at gold prices of US$2,600-$4,200/oz, respectively. Under the toll-milling scenario, project economics improve substantially, with an after-tax NPV(5%) of $380.1-$831.7 million (no agreement currently in place). The PEA estimates initial capital costs of $128.6 million, average annual production of ~65,400 oz gold over seven years, and a payback period of 1.7 years for the after-tax DSO case-reduced to just 0.9 years under the toll-milling opportunity at US$2,600/oz.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

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Source: Scottie Resources Corp.