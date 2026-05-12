Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announces that it has entered into an Exclusive Strategic Marketing Agreement (the "Strategic Marketing Agreement") dated May 8, 2026 with Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited ("MMA"), a New South Wales, Australia-based company.

Under the Strategic Marketing Agreement, the parties have entered into an exclusive partnership for the purposes of marketing and selling the Company's peptide products to MMA's subscriber base. MMA operates one of the world's largest digitally connected combat sports ecosystems, with over 5 million social media followers, with approximately 530,000 user profiles, more than 75,000 active students and over 800 verified gyms globally and will market the Company's products to all individuals and entities subscribed to MMA's platform as of the effective date and throughout the term of the Strategic Marketing Agreement.

Pursuant to the Strategic Marketing Agreement, the Company will pay MMA a share of net revenue derived exclusively from MMA-sourced sales. During the first twelve (12) months following the effective date, net revenue from MMA-sourced sales will be split equally between the parties on a 50%/50% basis. Commencing in the thirteenth (13th) month following the effective date and for the remainder of the term, net revenue from MMA-sourced sales will be distributed 75% to the Company and 25% to MMA.

The Strategic Marketing Agreement commences on May 8, 2026 and continues until terminated, with either party having the right to terminate for any reason upon no less than thirty (30) days' prior written notice. For a period of twelve (12) months following termination or expiration of the Strategic Marketing Agreement, the Company will continue to account for and pay MMA's applicable profit share on sales to customers referred by MMA during the term.

All peptide products sold under the Strategic Marketing Agreement will be manufactured in the United States of America and will comply with all applicable U.S. regulatory requirements and standards, including those set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and any other applicable regulatory authority.

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com

About Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited

With over 5 million social media followers, 530,000 user profiles, 75,000+ active students, 18,000 published gyms and 800 verified gyms across 22 countries across its various assets, MMA.INC continues to transform the martial arts landscape and deliver unparalleled value to its stakeholders:

A Global Platform: Operating across 22 countries, MMA.INC connects local gyms with global communities and customers in a single, connected network of value.

Get Paid to Train: Engaging in training, streaming, coaching or simply supporting any activity, will earn Experience Points (XP), which is transparently logged on chain and can be redeemed for real rewards.

One Unified Ecosystem: With existing platform assets including BJJLink, TrainAlta, Hype and MixedMartialArts.com, MMA.INC provides a complete platform that covers training, community, content and fandom like no other.

For more information, visit www.mma.inc

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Agreement to the Company; the parties' ability to successfully implement and execute the marketing partnership; the expected performance of MMA's digital platform and subscriber base; anticipated revenue, net profit, and profit-sharing outcomes; and the expected growth of sales attributable to the partnership.

Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of the Company's management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable at the date that such information is provided. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the failure of either party to perform its obligations under the Agreement; termination of the Agreement by either party on 30 days' notice; the ability of MMA to effectively market the Company's products to its subscriber base; regulatory developments in Canada, the United States, or Australia affecting the sale of peptide products; changes in competitive conditions in the peptide industry; fluctuations in revenue derived from MMA-sourced sales; and general economic and business conditions.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297006

Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.