BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 12
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
The Directors of BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the six months ended 30 April 2026, has previously been notified to a RIS.
Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation, or issue new shares, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 11 June 2026.
Enquiries:
Kevin Mayger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel:
0207 743 1098
Date:
12 May 2026
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