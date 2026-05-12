Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSX: ATX) (OTCQX: ATXRF) ("ATEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. ATEX upgrades to OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market.

The Company's common shares begin trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ATXRF". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Chris Beer, Interim President and CEO, commented: "Trading on OTCQX marks an important milestone, enhancing our visibility in the U.S. and making it easier for North American investors to access and trade our shares. This quotation expands our reach as we continue advancing the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project and focus on delivering long-term value for shareholders."

The OTCQX Market is the highest level market of the OTC Markets, designed for established, investor-focused companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About ATEX

ATEX is a mineral exploration company advancing its flagship Valeriano Copper-Gold Project, located in the Atacama Region III of Chile, widely recognized as one of the world's most prospective and mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Valeriano Project is emerging as one of the leading undeveloped copper assets globally and anchors an expanding, globally significant copper district. As such, it is well positioned to play an important role in meeting future demand amid increasingly constrained global copper supply. Valeriano currently has an Indicated Resource of 475 Mt at 0.88% CuEq (0.58% Cu, 0.25 g/t Au, 1.39 g/t Ag and 70.4 g/t Mo) and an Inferred resource of 1,511 Mt at 0.75% CuEq (0.50% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 1.16 g/t Ag and 70.6 g/t Mo), as reported on September 23, 2025. For further information please visit the ATEX Resources website at www.atexresources.com.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297015

Source: ATEX Resources Inc.