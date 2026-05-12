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WKN: A2PD5V | ISIN: CA04681A1057 | Ticker-Symbol: EAT3
Tradegate
08.05.26 | 21:52
1,950 Euro
-2,50 % -0,050
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATEX RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATEX RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9502,04015:20
1,9502,04013:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ATEX RESOURCES
ATEX RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATEX RESOURCES INC1,950-2,50 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.