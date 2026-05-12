Scootaround Powered by WHILL Accelerates Growth with Leadership Expansion, New Cruise Partnerships, and Nationwide Rental Expansion

Company reports significant Q1 2026 growth while expanding service footprint, accessibility, and customer convenience across North America

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Scootaround Powered by WHILL, a leading provider of mobility rentals and solutions across North America, today announced significant business growth and expansion initiatives following a strong first quarter in 2026.

The company reported 31% growth in its land rental business and 10% growth in cruise rentals for Q1 2026 compared to Q1 2025. This includes a 66% increase in online traffic and a 34% increase in online revenue, alongside substantial overall business growth as demand for accessible travel and mobility solutions continues to rise.

As part of this continued momentum, Scootaround Powered by WHILL announced the expanded leadership role of Ray Vergel de Dios, who will now serve as General Manager of the company's short-term rental business, including oversight of its Veterans Affairs (VA) and airline mobility repair services.

"Ray has played a critical role in scaling our VA operations, strengthening customer experience, and driving an impressive track record of achievements," said Sugie Satoshi, CEO of WHILL. "As short-term rentals enters a more accelerated phase, I am confident he will take the business to the next level, from high-level strategy all the way down to hands-on cost-reduction execution. His leadership has helped position Scootaround Powered by WHILL for continued growth as we expand our reach and services across North America."

Earlier this year, the company extended its exclusive and preferred vendor partnerships with seven of the leading cruise lines, further strengthening its leadership position in accessible travel. These additions build upon the company's longstanding partnerships across the cruise industry and expand mobility access for travelers at major ports and destinations worldwide.

In addition to its 20 flagship rental locations in the U.S., Scootaround Powered by WHILL recently expanded operations into Anaheim, Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Hartford, Indianapolis, Louisville, Nashville, Philadelphia, Reno, and San Antonio, with several additional location openings planned throughout 2026.

To further improve convenience and accessibility for customers, the company has also expanded rental operations to seven days a week and introduced next-day rental availability in many markets.

"These expansions reflect our continued commitment to making mobility access easier, faster, and more reliable for travelers and customers everywhere," said Sugie Satoshi. "Whether someone is traveling for vacation, work, medical needs, or everyday life, we're focused on delivering a seamless experience backed by trusted service and nationwide coverage."

Scootaround Powered by WHILL continues to expand its mobility ecosystem across travel, hospitality, and destination markets while investing in enhanced customer support, operational scalability, and premium mobility solutions.

For more information, visit Scootaround Powered by WHILL.

About Scootaround Powered by WHILL

Scootaround Powered by WHILL is a leading provider of mobility rentals and accessibility solutions across North America, serving travelers, conventions, cruise lines, destinations, healthcare organizations, and everyday consumers. Through its growing network of rental locations and partnerships, the company provides convenient, reliable access to mobility equipment designed to help people travel and move with confidence.

Press Contact: Chris Addeo, VP Marketing, chris.addeo@whill.inc

SOURCE: Scootaround Powered by WHILL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/scootaround-powered-by-whill-accelerates-growth-with-leadership-1165742