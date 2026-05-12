Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Ramp Metals explodierte um +1.100% - startet dieser Kupfer-Nachbar jetzt seine eigene Rallye? Anzeige / Werbung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2026 14:02 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stanford Emergence and Inflect Health Expand Industry Collaborative to Accelerate Preventive Health Innovation

New Advisory Board and Cross-Sector Model Signal Growing Demand for Innovation Designed for Real-World Implementation

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / As healthcare organizations continue to invest in innovation, many promising solutions still fail to move beyond pilot programs into real-world practice. To address this persistent gap, Inflect Health, the innovation hub powered by Vituity, in collaboration with Stanford Emergence, today announced the continued expansion of the Emergence Health Industry Collaborative, a cross-sector initiative connecting industry-defined challenges with next-generation innovators to accelerate implementation, at scale.

The Collaborative is designed to bridge the gap between innovation development and implementation. Through the initiative, industry partners define challenges spanning healthcare and adjacent sectors including food, environment, technology, and behavioral health, while Stanford students and faculty develop solutions with direct input from operators and advisors. Inflect Health plays a central role, bringing a frontline, operator-informed perspective to ensure solutions are designed for the complexities of real-world care delivery and aligned with clinical, operational, and economic realities.

"Healthcare doesn't lack innovation, it lacks integration into the environments where care and health are actually shaped," said Joshua Tamayo-Sarver, Vice President of Innovation at Vituity and Inflect Health. "Solutions are often developed without fully accounting for the operational, behavioral, and environmental realities that determine success and scalability. Inflect's role is to ensure innovation is grounded in those realities from the very start to move beyond pilots and deliver measurable impact."

"Health outcomes are shaped far beyond the walls of the healthcare system," said Narges Baniasadi, founder of Stanford Emergence. "By working alongside Inflect and industry leaders, we're able to connect innovation with the real-world conditions across several sectors. That connection between discovery and implementation is what makes this Collaborative so powerful."

As part of its continued growth, the Collaborative has also expanded its Strategy Advisory Board, adding leaders from across healthcare, technology, and consumer sectors, including executives from Kaiser Permanente, Microsoft, and Best Buy Health, reflecting the growing demand for cross-industry collaboration to address the complex, systemic drivers of health and scale successfully.

The announcement comes ahead of a June 5, 2026, convening in Palo Alto, where healthcare, technology, and industry leaders will join innovators to showcase solutions developed through the program, explore new cross-sector partnerships, and define priorities for the next phase of the Collaborative.

To learn more about the June 5, 2026, convening, including agenda and participation details, visit https://web.cvent.com/event/adbe7f25-9227-4cfc-ae4f-19b03c7e4470/summary.

ABOUT INFLECT HEALTH:

Inflect Health is a catalyst for better care. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices across America, Inflect Health provides guidance and financial support to early-stage healthcare and healthtech companies building promising solutions that offer to meet the needs of today's evolving healthcare landscape.

As the innovation hub of Vituity, a physician-owned multi-specialty partnership, Inflect Health has robust access to 5,000 doctors, clinicians, health systems, and other key industry players.

By connecting innovators to capital, physicians, and patients in real-time, Inflect Health is a catalyst for consistent care improvement and innovative health technologies.

For more information on Inflect Health, including its portfolio, partners, services, and networking opportunities, visit https://www.inflect.health/ or find Inflect Health on LinkedIn or Twitter @InflectHealth.

ABOUT STANFORD EMERGENCE:

Stanford Emergence is Stanford's Entrepreneurship Program in Preventive Medicine. The program has trained more than 180 students, launched more than 30 innovations, and connected more than 200 industry leaders with Stanford innovators since its inception in 2021. The program connects scholars and founders from all the seven schools at Stanford to real world challenges, experiential learning opportunities, and a collaborative community to accelerate the innovations for health impact.

Learn more and explore opportunities to get involved: https://emergence.stanford.edu.

Contact Information
Devin Kincade
devin.kincade@vituity.com

SOURCE: Inflect Health



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/stanford-emergence-and-inflect-health-expand-industry-collaborative-t-1165807

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.