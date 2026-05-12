Ensysce Biosciences Announces Expansion of Patent Protection for Groundbreaking MPAR Overdose Protection Technology

~ Patent Extends Jurisdiction and Protection Through 2042 ~

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) ("Ensysce" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation pain and central nervous system therapeutics designed to minimize abuse and overdose risk, today announced that the Taiwan Intellectual Property Office issued a patent covering Ensysce's MPAR (Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance) technology. The patent, titled "Compositions Comprising Enzyme-Cleavable Prodrugs and Controlled Release Nafamostat and Methods of Use Thereof", includes both composition-of-matter and method-of-use claims that strengthen Ensysce's intellectual property estate for its unique overdose protection platform. The new issuance provides protection for the Company's MPAR patent coverage through 2042 in this jurisdiction and expands the United States Patent No. 12,599,578 that issued on April 14, 2026.

MPAR, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is engineered to reduce the impact of opioid exposure during an overdose. In clinical studies, PF614-MPAR provided effective pain relief when used as directed, while preventing excessive opioid release when multiple doses were taken. Ensysce has extended its MPAR technology beyond opioids to other drug classes such as amphetamines and methadone to support the development of safer treatments for pain, ADHD, and opioid use disorder.

"MPAR overdose protection, combined with our TAAP abuse-deterrent platform, offers a dual-layer safety approach that we believe is unmatched in the field," said Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive Officer of Ensysce. "This new patent marks another step in our mission to make essential, proven medicines safer and we are grateful for the support and funding from the National Institute on Drug Abuse¹. This funding has enabled us to demonstrate clinically that MPAR moderates opioid release when taken in excess and is currently supporting our second clinical trial evaluating this technology. We remain committed to advancing PF614 and PF614-MPAR through late-stage clinical development to help reduce opioid abuse and overdose."

¹Research supporting this patent was funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number DA047682.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage company with a goal of disrupting the analgesic landscape by introducing a new class of highly novel opioids for the treatment of severe pain. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platforms, the Company is developing unique, tamper-proof treatment options for pain that minimize the risk of both drug abuse and overdose. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Without limiting the foregoing, the use of words such as "may," "intends," "can," "might," "will," "expect," "plan," "possible," "believe" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The product candidates discussed are in clinic and not approved and there can be no assurance that the clinical programs will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy, that Ensysce will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that any product candidate will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Ensysce's management that, although Ensysce believes to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Ensysce expected. In addition, Ensysce's business is subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including among others, possible NASDAQ delisting, the initiation and conduct of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing and availability of data from preclinical studies and clinical trials; expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals; potential safety concerns related to, or efficacy of, Ensysce's product candidates; the availability or commercial potential of product candidates; continuation of government funding; the ability of Ensysce to fund its continued operations, including its planned clinical trials; the dilutive effect of stock issuances from our fundraising; and Ensysce's and its partners' ability to perform under their license, collaboration and manufacturing arrangements. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in Ensysce's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and current reports on Form 8-K, available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Ensysce undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Contact:

Lynn Kirkpatrick, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

(858) 263-4196

Ensysce Biosciences Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

ENSC@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Ensysce Biosciences Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ensysce-biosciences-announces-expansion-of-patent-protection-for-grou-1165814