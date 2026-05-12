New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Leading B2B platform DesignRush revealed the winners of its 2026 Design Awards for the month of May, recognizing agencies, designers, and brands pushing creative boundaries across Website, Logo, Print, App, Packaging, and Video categories.





DesignRush Announces the Winners of the Design Awards in Six Categories for May

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Each month, the Design Awards highlights standout creative projects that reflect emerging industry trends and demonstrate how design continues to influence how brands communicate, connect with audiences, and build lasting impressions across digital and physical platforms.

Selected by a panel of industry experts, this month's winners showcased how strong creative direction, strategic execution, and refined visual thinking can transform portfolios, retail experiences, print materials, mobile platforms, packaging systems, and cinematic storytelling into memorable brand experiences.

The winners of the Best Design Awards in May 2026 are:

Best Website Design: Morten Stig Christensen for creating an immersive portfolio platform transforming a personal archive into a dynamic, editorial-style digital experience.

Best Logo Design: INOVEO for developing Stirbei Palace Toff Galleries' luxury identity system inspired by Bucharest's neoclassical architecture and aristocratic heritage.

Best Print Design: Fuman Design Studio for producing "Touchy Feely," a publication for B&F Papers that showcases the versatility and sensory qualities of Rives paper stock.

Best App Design: Goji Labs for designing Dreamwell, a streamlined sleep and wellness app that uses science-backed audio experiences and low-light optimized interfaces.

Best Packaging Design: Lavernia & Cienfuegos for crafting Eight & Bob's fragrance packaging, inspired by 1930s European elegance through a variety of materials and refined structural details.

Best Video Design: Fold7 for producing 1664 Blanc's "Unquestionably Good Taste" campaign, a cinematic short film starring Robert Pattinson exploring taste, identity, and premium lifestyle branding.

Visit DesignRush to explore top design companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a B2B marketplace that connects businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency ranking lists, industry awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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Source: DesignRush