Lake Oswego, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Functional Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: MEHA), (the "Company"), a leading innovator in wellness and performance products, today announced that it has entered into a Conversion Price Reduction and Waiver Agreement with all holders of the Company's Series C Convertible Preferred Stock.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the conversion price applicable to the Series C Preferred Stock during the Fixed Conversion Period has been modified to $0.1636 per share of common stock, reflecting the current market price at the time of execution. This new conversion price replaces the existing tiered conversion prices and related tier allocation structure. The Company and the holders have also mutually waived the prohibition on below-price conversions with respect to conversions at the reduced conversion price.

"This agreement demonstrates our commitment to fostering alignment among all of our stockholders while maintaining capital structure flexibility," said Eric Gripentrog, CEO of Functional Brands Inc. "By resetting the Series C conversion price to reflect current market realities, we're eliminating a structural overhang that has weighed on our common stock while simultaneously providing our preferred holders with a more practical path to liquidity. This balanced approach removes uncertainty, strengthens our financial position, and allows management to focus on executing our growth strategy to drive long-term value."

About Functional Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: MEHA)

Functional Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: MEHA) is a health and wellness company dedicated to delivering innovative, evidence-based therapeutic solutions through its proprietary digital platform, Tru2u.health. The Company's mission is to make clinically meaningful health optimization accessible, personalized, and scalable for every member. Functional Brands develops and distributes a curated portfolio of functional health products, peptide therapies, and telehealth services designed to support metabolic health, longevity, and overall wellbeing.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Functional Brands' management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements (including statements related to the closing, and the anticipated benefits to the Company, of the private placement described herein) related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control.

Important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the ability of the parties to negotiate final terms of a definitive acquisition agreement, the closing of the contemplated asset purchase agreement, including expected conditions to closing which are anticipated to include regulatory approvals, valuations, and future shareholder approvals; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the Company or BullionFX (collectively, the "LOI Parties") to terminate the LOI agreement; the effect of such termination; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against LOI Parties or their respective directors or officers; the ability to obtain regulatory and other approvals and meet other closing conditions for the asset acquisition on a timely basis or at all, including the risk that any regulatory and other approvals required may not obtained on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated or that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction; the ability to obtain any necessary approval by the Company's stockholders on the expected schedule of the transactions contemplated by the LOI; difficulties and delays in integrating BullionFX's assets in the Company; prevailing economic, market, regulatory or business conditions, or changes in such conditions, negatively affecting the parties; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement of the LOI and future expected acquisition; uncertainty as to the long-term value of the common stock of the Company following the acquisition; the significant dilution to the Company's stockholder in connection with the acquisition; the continued availability of capital and financing following the potential acquisition transaction; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which the LOI Parties operate; and the fact that the Company's reported earnings and financial position may be adversely affected by tax and other factors.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review Functional Brands' Registration Statement filed with the SEC on Form S-1 on October 16, 2025 and the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026 for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

# # #

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297088

Source: Functional Brands Inc.