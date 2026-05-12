San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Andy Ballester of EyePop.ai will speak at TechCon SoCal 2026, where he will discuss the future of production-ready visual intelligence systems and the challenges of building secure, trusted, and scalable enterprise AI agents. This year's event will be held May 22, 23 at the San Diego State University in San Diego, California.

TechCon SoCal, produced by TechCon Global, is a leading technology and innovation event that brings together investors, founders, thought leaders, and industry experts. The 2026 program features keynotes, panel discussions, fireside discussions, and demos on emerging technologies shaping the future of business.

Attendees interested in learning more about TechCon SoCal 2026 or registering for the conference can visit here.

The appearance comes as EyePop.ai continues to gain traction for its Visual Intelligence platform following recognition at ISC West 2026, where the company received both the Best in Video Analytics award and the prestigious Judges' Choice Award at the 2026 SIA New Products and Solutions Awards.

EyePop.ai is building a new generation of visual intelligence infrastructure that enables organizations to transform images, video, and live camera streams into structured, actionable data without requiring a dedicated computer vision team.

The company's platform combines traditional computer vision with Vision Language Model-powered "Abilities," enabling developers and enterprises to go beyond conventional analytics like person detection, vehicle detection, and license plate recognition toward systems that can understand workflows, interpret context, and generate operational insights from visual media.

"We believe we are at an inflection point where organizations across industries are moving from passive cameras to systems that actively drive business intelligence," said Brad Chisum. "Companies no longer just want object detection. They want answers to operational questions. Was the correct item delivered? Was damage present? Was a workflow followed correctly? Did a safety procedure occur? Those are fundamentally different problems, and they require systems capable of reasoning about visual information, not simply identifying objects."

EyePop.ai says the platform is seeing growing interest from security integrators looking to differentiate themselves beyond conventional analytics deployments. Many existing systems across the industry still rely heavily on human operators manually reviewing footage or working with narrowly scoped detections that provide limited operational understanding.

The company is currently working with organizations across security, logistics, manufacturing, retail, and operational QA workflows where teams still rely heavily on manual visual review.

By combining pretrained vision models with programmable Abilities, EyePop enables integrators and enterprise teams to build systems that can interpret scenes, summarize activity, extract structured information, detect events, and generate searchable metadata from visual media. The platform operates across cloud and on-premise environments, allowing organizations to meet privacy and latency requirements while maintaining a unified workflow.

In addition to security and surveillance applications, EyePop.ai is increasingly focused on organizations that depend on human visual review processes as part of operational quality assurance. These workflows range from assessing damage in insurance photos to validating deliveries and pickups, verifying manufacturing procedures, reviewing field operations, and extracting structured information from visual documentation.

The company believes these use cases reflect a broader shift in enterprise software, where visual media is becoming a primary source of operational data rather than passive archival content.

Attendees interested in learning more about TechCon SoCal 2026 or registering for the conference can visit TechCon Global.

About EyePop.ai

EyePop.ai is a visual intelligence platform that enables developers and organizations to turn images and video into structured, actionable data. The platform combines pretrained vision models, programmable visual abilities, and deployment tooling designed for real-world production applications across security, logistics, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and media industries.

About TechCon Global

TechCon Global is a technology conference organization focused on connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders through innovation-focused events and programming designed to support emerging technology ecosystems.

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Source: TechCon Global