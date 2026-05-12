Behavox, an AI company providing unified controls frameworks for financial institutions, today announced that Polaris, its trade surveillance platform, now covers prediction markets as a new asset class bringing Polaris's out-of-the-box risk coverage to 10 asset classes. Prediction markets coverage is available in beta to existing Polaris customers immediately, with general availability scheduled for summer 2026.

"We are getting consistent feedback from customers that our risk coverage, in terms of asset classes, is the widest in the industry," said Erkin Adylov, Chief Executive Officer of Behavox. "Prediction markets are the next frontier for trade surveillance, and our customers want to be ready before the regulatory and reputational stakes catch up with the trading activity. Adding prediction markets as a new asset class in Polaris's risk taxonomy is a direct response to that demand.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has accelerated its regulatory and enforcement posture on prediction markets in 2026: the agency's Division of Market Oversight issued Staff Advisory Letter 26-08 in March, signaling a supportive but more closely supervised stance toward designated contract markets offering event-based derivatives, and in April the agency brought its first-ever insider-trading enforcement action concerning event contracts. Broker-dealers trading event contracts on behalf of clients or for proprietary accounts also face FINRA supervisory obligations under Rule 3110, broadening surveillance demand beyond CFTC-regulated venues.

For Behavox customers, the new coverage extends the same auditable, explainable controls framework already applied to traditional markets from regulatory obligation through monitoring, investigation, and evidence collection to prediction-market activity. With this release, Polaris provides out-of-the-box surveillance coverage across:

Fixed Income (Rates Credit)

Foreign Exchange (FX)

Commodities

Equities

Money Markets

Structured Products

Funds Collective Investment Schemes (CIS)

Environmental Products

Digital Assets

Prediction Markets (new

"We have seen customer demand for prediction-markets surveillance accelerate quickly over the past quarter, driven by the growth of the asset class itself, the new CFTC regulatory framework, and recent enforcement actions targeting the misuse of non-public information in event contracts," said Nabeel Ebrahim, Chief Revenue Officer of Behavox. "Compliance and surveillance teams want a single platform that already covers their traditional asset classes and can scale to this one without standing up a parallel stack. That is what Polaris delivers.

Polaris is delivered as a standalone trade-surveillance product, separate from Behavox's communications surveillance product Quantum, though both can be deployed together for customers who want unified communications and trade surveillance under a single control framework. It is built on the same AI-native foundation as the rest of the Behavox platform, with direct lineage from geography to regulator to asset class to risk taxonomy, configurable scenarios, and integrated tooling for evidence gathering and regulatory filing. Polaris is designed to replace the legacy, point-solution surveillance stacks sold by vendors such as NASDAQ SMARTS and NICE Actimize. Where legacy platforms require firms to stitch together coverage across separate engines per asset class, Polaris delivers all 10 asset classes out of the box on a single AI-native platform, with the same control framework end to end. Behavox is showcasing Polaris's expanded risk coverage at the FINRA Annual Conference this week.

Behavox plans to continue expanding Polaris's risk taxonomy as new asset classes mature and the regulatory perimeter evolves.

About Behavox

Behavox is an AI company that helps organizations safeguard and enhance their businesses through a unified controls framework.

Its AI-native platform brings together communications surveillance (Quantum), trade surveillance (Polaris), regulatory data retention (Intelligent Archive), and policy management (Pathfinder) on a single, integrated platform.

Behavox enables firms to detect risk, meet regulatory obligations, reduce operational complexity, and turn enterprise data into revenue. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in London, Behavox serves a global client base across financial services and other regulated industries, with offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC.

Learn more about the Behavox Unified Controls Platform at www.behavox.com

Request a demo at: https://www.behavox.com/demo/

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Contacts:

For media inquiries: Fahreen Kurji media@behavox.com