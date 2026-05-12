Debut Establishes Viking as the First River Line to Operate a 100% Electric Motor Coach in Europe

Viking (www.viking.com) (NYSE: VIK) today announced the launch of its first fully electric motor coach, marking a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship. With this debut, Viking becomes the first river line to operate a 100% electric motor coach for guest transportation in Europe. The vehicle is now in service for Viking guests in Vienna, with additional electric coaches planned for deployment across Europe in the coming years.

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Viking today announced the launch of its first fully electric motor coach, marking a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship. With the debut, Viking becomes the first river line to operate a 100% electric motor coach for guest transportation in Europe. Now in service in Vienna, the Viking-branded coach accommodates up to 49 passengers, with additional electric coaches planned for deployment across Europe in the coming years. For more information, visit www.viking.com.

"We have always been deliberately concerned about the environment, which is why we design our ships thoughtfully to reduce fuel consumption. As we begin to introduce electric motor coaches to our land operations, we are proud to extend our environmental commitment even further," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking. "Electric motor coaches are quieter and offer a zero-emission solution, and we look forward to operating them in many more Viking destinations in the coming months and years."

The Viking-branded coach, operated exclusively for Viking guests, accommodates up to 49 passengers and joins the company's existing fleet of motor coaches that support its destination-focused shore excursion program in Vienna.

The introduction of Viking's first electric motor coach builds on the company's long-standing record of environmentally considerate innovation. In 2009, Viking became the first river line to use hybrid diesel-electric engines. With the launch of the Viking Longships, Viking introduced to Europe's rivers an innovative design featuring a patented square bow and asymmetric corridor layout, diesel-electric engines and onboard solar panels. In 2025, Viking also announced plans for the world's first hydrogen-powered cruise ship-the Viking Libra-scheduled for delivery in fall 2026.

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About Viking

Viking (NYSE: VIK) is a global leader in experiential travel with a fleet of more than 100 ships, exploring 21 rivers, five oceans and all seven continents. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman and CEO Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences For The Thinking Person. Viking has more than 450 awards to its name, including being rated #1 for Rivers and #1 for Oceans five years in a row by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2025 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking is also rated a "World's Best" by Travel Leisure-no other travel company has simultaneously received such honors by both publications. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com.

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Contacts:

Email: vikingpr@edelman.com