With over a million five-star reviews in the moving category, the platform streamlines home moves by connecting customers with skilled help for everything from packing to furniture assembly

As customers enter the peak summer moving season, Taskrabbit, the global platform connecting people to skilled, reliable Taskers, is expanding its moving category to provide a more seamless experience for a new era of movers. As the housing market adapts to the evolving needs of 2026, Millennials are moving into family-sized homes just as a new wave of older adults begins relocating to smaller houses and communities that offer more support and connection.

Taskrabbit's latest data reflects these shifting trends across the globe. Canada saw a 40% year-over-year surge in loading assistance as residents prioritise efficient moving days, while US interest in apartment moving nearly doubled, growing by 93%. The UK market also saw significant gains in specialised labour, with heavy-lifting requests rising 43% as residents increasingly outsource the most physically demanding aspects of their home transitions.

Traditional movers handle the long-haul logistics, but Taskrabbit fills the gaps by supporting every stage of the process. From initial packing and heavy lifting to final assembly and cleaning, Taskers are available to provide a full package of services. This end-to-end support has earned the platform a track record of excellence, evidenced by over a million five-star reviews in the moving category alone.

"At Taskrabbit, we're focused on helping people live better by transforming how they manage everyday tasks and big life moments," said Ania Smith, CEO of Taskrabbit. "Moving is about more than just boxes; it is truly about getting your world organised. Taskers can handle every phase of the journey, from deep cleaning and heavy lifting to furniture assembly and mounting, to ensure a stress-free transition into your new home."

Taskrabbit's value as a marketplace for moving services is backed by a proven track record across North America and Europe. The platform has surpassed the two-million-move milestone, driven by robust global demand. Regional performance highlights significant year-over-year growth in the core markets: the US leads with a 21% increase in moving-related tasks, followed by Canada at 17% and the UK at 15%.

To better serve the diverse needs of apartment dwellers, suburban home owners, and businesses, customers can book Taskers in two distinct tiers of moving assistance designed to fit any scale:

Help Moving: Tailored for those with a vehicle who need an extra set of hands for heavy lifting.

Tailored for those with a vehicle who need an extra set of hands for heavy lifting. Van Assisted Help Moving: A solution for those who need help with both the labour and the transport vehicle.

Customers can also book Taskers for essential tasks to get a home move-in ready, from prepping your current space to setting up your future one:

Cleaning Repairs: Deep cleaning to get your old or new home spotless, plus wall patching and painting to get your space ready.

Deep cleaning to get your old or new home spotless, plus wall patching and painting to get your space ready. Furniture Assembly: Expert setup of all furniture types, from home office desks to complex bedroom sets.

Expert setup of all furniture types, from home office desks to complex bedroom sets. TV General Mounting: Precise installation of TVs, art, mirrors, curtains, blinds, and shelving.

The logistics of moving often involve hidden hurdles, from the difficulty of finding help to the frustration of living with unassembled furniture for weeks. Taskrabbit addresses these industry-wide pain points by offering a flexible booking window that scales with a customer's timeline. Whether customers are proactively scheduling help weeks in advance or navigating a last-minute crunch, the platform provides access to background-checked assistance. By bridging the gap between long-term planning and urgent, 24- to 48-hour needs, Taskrabbit offers transparent pricing and the versatility to secure trusted help exactly when it is required.

For more information, visit www.taskrabbit.co.uk.

About Taskrabbit

Taskrabbit is a global digital platform that connects people seeking help with household tasks such as furniture assembly, TV mounting, moving, and home improvements to skilled, reliable Taskers in their communities. Acquired by the Ingka Group (IKEA) in 2017, Taskrabbit operates in thousands of cities across eight countries: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Taskrabbit is also available in 240+ IKEA stores worldwide.

To find out more, please visit www.taskrabbit.co.uk or join the conversation with @Taskrabbit on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and YouTube.

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Contacts:

press@taskrabbit.com