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PR Newswire
12.05.2026 14:06 Uhr
140 Leser
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Institute for Financial Integrity: IFI Expands Arabic Training Offering to Meet Growing Demand

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Financial Integrity (IFI) today announces the expansion of its Arabic compliance training offering with the launch of a new suite of financial crime risk management courses. The expansion reflects growing demand in markets such as the UAE, Iraq, Yemen, and Libya, where financial institutions are strengthening their compliance frameworks in response to an evolving threat landscape and increasing regulatory expectations.

The new courses cover three critical topics within financial crime compliance:

  • Introduction to Customer Due Diligence / Know Your Customer (CDD/KYC) - From customer identification and verification and beneficial ownership identification to understanding the expected nature and purpose of the relationship and ongoing monitoring, the course equips employees to know your customer and apply due diligence throughout the client lifecycle.
  • Introduction to Transaction Monitoring - Covering the controls financial institutions use to identify, investigate, and report suspicious transactions, the course addresses risks ranging from money laundering and terrorism financing to sanctions evasion and other financial crimes.
  • Introduction to Sanctions Screening - Focusing on operational processes and regulatory expectations, the course examines global sanctions authorities and screening lists, identifies best practices for review and escalation of alerts, and explores the consequences of inadequate screening through real-world case studies.

"Across the region, institutions are investing heavily in enhancing their compliance capabilities, but training must be localized and accessible to be effective," said Lauren Jack, Chief Operating Officer at IFI. "These new courses are a direct response to what our clients are requesting. It's about ensuring compliance professionals can engage with the training in a way that supports their day-to-day work and improves outcomes."

The courses are available through IFI's DOLFIN platform, which provides continuously updated content, expert-led insights, and tools designed to support financial crime risk management. They can also be integrated directly into an institution's existing learning management system, allowing organizations to deliver training within their internal environments.

IFI plans to continue to expand its Arabic training offering in line with client demand and regional priorities.

About the Institute for Financial Integrity
The Institute for Financial Integrity is dedicated to empowering the world's professionals to protect the global financial system from illicit use. It provides training services, online education, and certifications through DOLFIN-the Dedicated Online Financial Integrity Network-its proprietary learning platform.

For more information, please visit finintegrity.org.

Follow IFI on LinkedIn.

Contact
Institute for Financial Integrity Media Relations
media@finintegrity.org

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ifi-expands-arabic-training-offering-to-meet-growing-demand-302768370.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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