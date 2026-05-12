TrueCommerce: France's E-Invoicing Mandate Puts German Companies on the Spot: New Requirements Demand Early Action

With mandatory structured invoice formats, platform integrations, and near real-time reporting, regulatory requirements - and the pressure to act - are increasing for internationally active companies

MUNICH, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- France is consistently driving forward the digitalization of its tax and invoicing processes: Starting September 1, 2026, electronic invoicing in the B2B sector will become mandatory. This creates an urgent need for action for German companies with business relationships or subsidiaries in France. TrueCommerce is already supporting companies in preparing for the new regulatory requirements and adapting their invoicing processes accordingly.

The new regulation applies to all companies subject to VAT in France and will be introduced in phases. From September 2026, all companies must be able to receive electronic invoices, while large and mid-sized companies will already be required to issue them. From September 2027, the obligation will apply to all companies, regardless of size or revenue. TrueCommerce offers scalable e-invoicing and EDI solutions that support companies in complying with legal requirements and integrating them into existing ERP and financial systems.

Structured Data Instead of PDFs - A Fundamental Shift

With this mandate, France is moving away from traditional invoice formats such as PDFs or paper. Instead, invoices must be created in structured, machine-readable formats such as Factur-X, UBL, or CII and transmitted via government-approved platforms.

In addition, parallel e-reporting will be introduced: transaction data, such as cross-border or B2C transactions,must be reported to the French tax authorities in near real time.

Impact on German Companies

Companies based in Germany are also affected if they maintain business relationships with French partners. The key challenges include:

Adapting ERP and financial systems to structured invoice formats

Integrating with certified platforms (PDPs) or government portals

Transitioning to data-driven, automated processes

Avoiding compliance risks and potential penalties

"The French e-invoicing mandate is further proof that invoicing in Europe is undergoing a fundamental transformation, from document-based processes to data-driven transactions monitored in near real time. For German companies, this means e-invoicing can no longer be treated as an isolated compliance task but must become part of a broader digitalization strategy. Those who invest in scalable, internationally interoperable solutions now will not only ensure regulatory compliance but also lay the foundation for more efficient and resilient business processes," says Anders Knudsen, TrueCommerce VP of Marketing & Product for EMEA.

Especially Affected: German Companies with a Presence or VAT Registration in France

For German companies with a subsidiary in France or a French VAT registration, the new requirements apply directly. They are treated the same as domestic companies from a regulatory perspective and must fully comply with e-invoicing and e-reporting obligations.

This means in practice:

French entities and permanent establishments must receive electronic invoices and, depending on the timeline, also issue them

Invoices must be transmitted in structured formats and processed via certified platforms

Transaction data must additionally be reported to tax authorities as part of e-reporting





Even without a physical presence, German companies may be affected, for example, if they are VAT-registered in France or carry out taxable transactions there. Companies without a local presence are generally not subject to the e-invoicing obligation but must report certain transaction data under e-reporting requirements.

This creates a dual challenge for many companies: they must adapt cross-border processes while also fully complying with local regulatory requirements.

Act Now Instead of Reacting Later

The reform aims to reduce tax fraud, increase transparency, and automate business processes. At the same time, regulatory complexity is rising significantly.

Companies that act early can not only minimize risks but also sustainably optimize their financial processes and secure competitive advantages.

TrueCommerce Supports Implementation

With its global e-invoicing and EDI platform, TrueCommerce helps companies efficiently meet regulatory requirements while optimizing their business processes. The solution offers:

Connectivity to certified platforms in France and other markets

Seamless integration into existing ERP systems

Automated creation, validation, and transmission of invoices

Scalable compliance for international requirements

This enables companies not only to comply with French regulations but also to fully digitalize their invoicing processes and future-proof their operations.

The French e-invoicing mandate marks a turning point in European invoicing. For German companies doing business in France, one thing is clear: now is the time to review processes, adapt systems, and strategically prepare for upcoming requirements.

"The French e-invoicing mandate is further proof that invoicing in Europe is undergoing a fundamental transformation, from document-based processes to data-driven transactions monitored in near real time. For German companies, this means e-invoicing can no longer be treated as an isolated compliance task but must become part of a broader digitalization strategy. Those who invest in scalable, internationally interoperable solutions now will not only ensure regulatory compliance but also lay the foundation for more efficient and resilient business processes," adds Anders Kudsen, TrueCommerce VP of Marketing & Product for EMEA.

Internationally active companies in particular should analyze and harmonize their processes at an early stage. France is just one part of a broader European shift toward mandatory e-invoicing and continuous transaction controls (CTC).

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At TrueCommerce, we empower businesses to improve their supply chain performance and drive better business outcomes. Through a single connection to our high-performance global supply chain network, businesses receive more than just EDI, they get access to a fully integrated network that connects their customers, suppliers, logistics partners and internal systems. Our cloud-based, fully managed services help businesses achieve end-to-end supply chain management, streamlined delivery, and simplified operations. With 30+ years of expertise and trusted partnership, TrueCommerce helps businesses reach their true supply chain potential today while preparing them for the future with our integration-agnostic network. That's why thousands of companies-from SMBs to the global Fortune 100, across various industries-rely on us. For more information, visit www.truecommerce.com.

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Media Contact Tara Lefave Stred Rafael Rahn rafael.rahn@ruess-group.com