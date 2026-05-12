Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") and Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ("Sumitomo") have commenced the 2026 exploration program at the 28,000-hectare Beaver-Lynx polymetallic project in south-central British Columbia. The approximately $2.3 million program represents the largest single exploration investment at Beaver-Lynx to date and includes first-ever drilling at the Lynx block.

The program will focus on approximately 4,100 metres of drilling at the Onuki zone, a 6 km² target within the Lynx area. Previous outcrop sampling at Onuki returned values up to 2,640 ppm nickel. Onuki is one of several 3-6 km² magnetic targets identified through airborne surveys and surface rock sampling at Lynx. Mineralization at Lynx exhibits characteristics similar to the Beaver block to the north, where Inomin has delineated multiple zones of near-surface nickel-magnesium-cobalt mineralization and, more recently, platinum and palladium at the Beaver South zone.

John Gomez, President of Inomin, comments, "Initiating the first drilling at Lynx is an important milestone. The targets at Lynx are generally larger and more numerous than those we have tested at Beaver. Success at Onuki would support the presence of a district-scale mineral system across Beaver-Lynx."

A detailed ground magnetic survey is currently underway at Onuki to refine drill targeting. Subject to permitting process of the Beaver block, some drillholes at Onuki zone will be reallocated to the Beaver South zone to continue expanding the mineralized footprint and advance the project.

About Beaver-Lynx

The 28,000-hectare Beaver-Lynx project is located in south-central British Columbia, approximately 50 kilometres north of Williams Lake and adjacent to the Gibraltar mine, Canada's second-largest open-pit copper operation. The project benefits from exceptional infrastructure, including all-season road access, nearby hydro-electric power, and proximity to active rail lines. The surrounding resource communities provide comprehensive services and a skilled workforce.

Exploration to date has focused exclusively on the Beaver block - including multiple drilling campaigns - indicating the property may host large volumes of nickel and magnesium, along with cobalt, platinum, and palladium. Drilling has also intersected chromium, copper, silver, and gold, underscoring the polymetallic nature of the system.

The adjoining Lynx block, located 10 kilometres south of Beaver, hosts multiple high-priority magnetic and geochemical targets comparable in size - and in some cases potentially larger - than those at Beaver. Together, the two blocks outline a significant district-scale critical minerals opportunity. For further information, please visit www.inominmines.com.

Airborne Magnetics and Rock Sampling at Lynx Block





An airborne magnetics survey completed over Lynx delineated 8-kilometre-wide ring-like magnetic anomaly and several strong magnetic anomalies - all greater than 2 kilometres in length - denoted as the Bear, Skulow, and Onuki areas. These three areas were the focus of prospecting; of the 17 rock samples chipped from outcroppings, 9 contained greater than 0.1% nickel with the highest grading sample containing 0.27% nickel.

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Satellite Location Map of Beaver-Lynx Polymetallic Project





Google Earth satellite image of 28,000-hectare Beaver-Lynx property between Gibraltar and Mount Polley mines, two of the largest mining operations in British Columbia. Beaver is the northern property area connected to southern Lynx block.

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About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange with the symbol MINE. For more information, please visit www.inominmines.com.

Inomin Mines Director, L. John Peters, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines:

Inomin Mines Inc.

Per: "John Gomez"

President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur".

This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts, and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, targets, plans and expectations of the Company with respect to exploration programs and the mineral potential of the Beaver-Lynx property.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that future drilling programs at the Beaver-Lynx property are not carried out.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbour.

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Source: Inomin Mines Inc.